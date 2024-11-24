Advertisement
Dannevirke boy's Christmas floats

Leanne Warr
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
Jack Smith was first equal in 2022 for Most Original Float in Dannevirke's Christmas parade.

Jack Smith might be only young, but he’s already proving that kids can do anything.

For the past two years, Jack, with help from his dad, Jeff, has been entering floats in the Dannevirke Christmas parade.

For the 2022 parade, he could be seen in among the parade with a fighter plane, which he says was inspired by a race down the hill.

That float won him the prize for first equal for Most Original Float.

Most Original and People’s Choice – Jack Smith. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Last year, he created a rocket, which he says is inspired by one of his dad’s favourite songs, incorporating the Grinch into the float and again won the prize for Best Original Float.

However, this year’s float, he’s not giving away any of his secrets, not even a hint.

“It’s top secret,” he says.

His dad Jeff helps him out with building the floats.

Jack’s first one only took him about a week to complete while last year’s effort he had been working off and on for a whole year.

This year, he says he’s about halfway done, with less than two weeks to go to Dannevirke’s parade.

Jack, who attends Huia Range School, is not the only one who will be vying for one of several top prizes in this year’s parade, with local organisations, schools and clubs preparing to show their design talents.

Best Christmas Themed Float – Te Rehunga Hall. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Best Business Float -Tararua Vet Services. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Last year, Tararua Health Group was the overall winner with their contribution and the best Christmas-themed float was Te Rehunga Hall.

Tararua Vets won for best business float.

Dannevirke’s Christmas parade will be on December 7, at 12pm.

