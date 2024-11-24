Jack’s first one only took him about a week to complete while last year’s effort he had been working off and on for a whole year.
This year, he says he’s about halfway done, with less than two weeks to go to Dannevirke’s parade.
Jack, who attends Huia Range School, is not the only one who will be vying for one of several top prizes in this year’s parade, with local organisations, schools and clubs preparing to show their design talents.
Last year, Tararua Health Group was the overall winner with their contribution and the best Christmas-themed float was Te Rehunga Hall.
Tararua Vets won for best business float.
Dannevirke’s Christmas parade will be on December 7, at 12pm.