Some of the 21 paintings feature the exploits of fugitive George Wilder, painted by Mike Harold and donated to the Rinitawa Gallery.
By Dave Murdoch
A unique exhibition of artwork with the theme Cops and Robbers was opened at Woodville’s Rinitawa Galleries this month, by Manawatu Area Police Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.
The exhibition shows 40 works created by 16 artists, all with connections to Police.
The catalyst for the display was a donation of 21 paintings by local Dannevirke painter and historian Mike Harold, telling the story of fugitive George Wilder. Wilder led the police on a long chase though the backblocks of the central North Island in the 1960s and became a cult hero.
Rinitawa Galley member, former policeman and Woodville resident Bruce Hutton, felt the need to display the 21 paintings, each with a caption of the particular event it portrayed. He said the gallery is trying to build up a collection of art pertaining to history and this would be a good way to start.
With Woodville’s Property Brokers willing to sponsor the exhibition and knowing that, like himself, quite a number of his former colleagues were artists in their free time, Bruce advertised in the Police Union Newsletter for willing participants and received offers from all over the country.
He contacted Manawatu Area Police Commander Inspector Ross Grantham, a keen supporter of police art, and he agreed to open the exhibition.
Close to 80 visitors attended the opening, with Tania Morrison deputy chair of the Woodville Art and History making everyone welcome, Jude Challies of Property Brokers saying she was keen to support such an event promote the town, and Mayor Tracey Collis congratulating the Rinitawa Galleries and Bruce Hutton in particular for its initiative. She said many districts are envious of the art gallery.
Guest spokesman from the police, Inspector Ross Grantham, said the exhibition was a great opportunity to show the other side of police.
He listed more than 30 members or ex-members of the police who regularly display their art in stations around the country, and said he was always amazed to see the creativity that emerges when his officers knock off their day job and turn to photography, painting, digital art, carving and other art forms.
The works will be on show in the Rinitawa Galleries from 10am-4pm daily until August 12. Entry free.