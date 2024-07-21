Rinitawa Galley member, former policeman and Woodville resident Bruce Hutton, felt the need to display the 21 paintings, each with a caption of the particular event it portrayed. He said the gallery is trying to build up a collection of art pertaining to history and this would be a good way to start.

With Woodville’s Property Brokers willing to sponsor the exhibition and knowing that, like himself, quite a number of his former colleagues were artists in their free time, Bruce advertised in the Police Union Newsletter for willing participants and received offers from all over the country.

Mayor Tracey Collis with Tania Morrison, deputy chair of Woodville Art and History, and musician Dale Percy.

He contacted Manawatu Area Police Commander Inspector Ross Grantham, a keen supporter of police art, and he agreed to open the exhibition.

Paintings by Li Ying Cai, NZ Police’s first Asian policewoman.

Close to 80 visitors attended the opening, with Tania Morrison deputy chair of the Woodville Art and History making everyone welcome, Jude Challies of Property Brokers saying she was keen to support such an event promote the town, and Mayor Tracey Collis congratulating the Rinitawa Galleries and Bruce Hutton in particular for its initiative. She said many districts are envious of the art gallery.

This carving, created by Ronald Jorgensen while in jail, on sale for $12,000.

Guest spokesman from the police, Inspector Ross Grantham, said the exhibition was a great opportunity to show the other side of police.

Manawatu Police Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham with police artists exhibiting at Woodville. From left: Max Sutherland, Fiona Foxhall, Mary Murray and Emma Johnston.

He listed more than 30 members or ex-members of the police who regularly display their art in stations around the country, and said he was always amazed to see the creativity that emerges when his officers knock off their day job and turn to photography, painting, digital art, carving and other art forms.

Police analyst Emma Johnston with children (Harper, Isla and Darcy) dressed to match her floral mini-series on the wall behind.

The works will be on show in the Rinitawa Galleries from 10am-4pm daily until August 12. Entry free.