Malcolm and Sylvia Peffers, captured in the ANZ window decorated for Daffodil Day.

Residents of Dannevirke are familiar with the annual decoration of the ANZ bank’s window, heralding the drive of the Cancer Society working with the bank to fundraise for the fight against cancer.

For the last 34 years, ANZ has supported the Cancer Society and its annual Daffodil Day appeal. Over that time, it has raised more than $24 million so it can continue to help all people with all types of cancer in all communities across New Zealand.

Dannevirke’s support for the fight against cancer has been going longer than the ANZ’s participation however, largely due to the work of a local couple Sylvia and Malcolm Peffers.

They came to Dannevirke when Malcolm was appointed National Bank Manager in 1978 and took part in the nationwide Cancer Society campaign.

With a large High Street window, Sylvia persuaded Malcolm to let her involve members of the Dannevirke Floral Art Group to “decorate the window appropriately”.