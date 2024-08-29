Bush senior hockey has great season

It was a hard-fought game, with Logan and Todd Mchardy setting the pace getting a goal each in the first half, with Korey Broughton scoring the third goal and securing the win 3-0.
The prizegiving was held at Bush Multisport Trust Lounge and a great evening was had by all, celebrating the 2024 season successes.
A big thank you to the Bush Hockey Committee for organising and to Tararua College, who put together the lovely meal.
We look forward to seeing you all back next year.
Congratulations to our prizewinners:
Bush Women’s Hockey for 2024
Most Improved Player - Emily Kang
Best Young, Up and Coming Player - Mya O’Donnell
Most Dedicated Player - Kristen Creswell
Players Player - Abby Treder
Most Valuable Player - Tania MacKay
Bush Men’s Hockey Division 4 for 2024
Most Improved Player - Tyler Mathews
Players Player - Jake Hewitt
Most Valuable Player - Campbell Murdoch
Bush Men’s Hockey Division 3 for 2024
Most Improved Player - Mitchell Wolland
Players Player - Errol Sayer
Most Valuable Player - Korey Broughton