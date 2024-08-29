Bush senior hockey has great season

Prizewinners in Bush senior hockey. Back: Kristen Creswell (left), Ceri Treder (receiving on behalf of Abby Treder), Errol Sayer, Mya O’Donnell, Jake Hewitt, Tyler Mathews, Mitchell Wolland. Front: Campbell Murdoch (left), Korey Broughton, Tania MacKay, Emily Kang.

By Tania MacKay, chairwoman, Bush Hockey Club

Bush Men’s Division 3 Hockey team finished top of the table in pool play, claiming the most points trophy for the fourth year running.

The team’s achievement rounded out another great season for Bush Senior Hockey, culminating in the prizegiving held on August 24.

The men’s team took on Levin in the final on August 17, going in with something to prove after losing to the team in the 2023 season.