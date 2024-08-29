Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Bush senior hockey has great season

By Tania MacKay
Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
Prizewinners in Bush senior hockey. Back: Kristen Creswell (left), Ceri Treder (receiving on behalf of Abby Treder), Errol Sayer, Mya O’Donnell, Jake Hewitt, Tyler Mathews, Mitchell Wolland. Front: Campbell Murdoch (left), Korey Broughton, Tania MacKay, Emily Kang.

Prizewinners in Bush senior hockey. Back: Kristen Creswell (left), Ceri Treder (receiving on behalf of Abby Treder), Errol Sayer, Mya O’Donnell, Jake Hewitt, Tyler Mathews, Mitchell Wolland. Front: Campbell Murdoch (left), Korey Broughton, Tania MacKay, Emily Kang.

By Tania MacKay, chairwoman, Bush Hockey Club

Bush Men’s Division 3 Hockey team finished top of the table in pool play, claiming the most points trophy for the fourth year running.

The team’s achievement rounded out another great season for Bush Senior Hockey, culminating in the prizegiving held on August 24.

The men’s team took on Levin in the final on August 17, going in with something to prove after losing to the team in the 2023 season.

Bush Men’s Division 3 team celebrating their win on Finals Day.
Bush Men’s Division 3 team celebrating their win on Finals Day.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was a hard-fought game, with Logan and Todd Mchardy setting the pace getting a goal each in the first half, with Korey Broughton scoring the third goal and securing the win 3-0.

The prizegiving was held at Bush Multisport Trust Lounge and a great evening was had by all, celebrating the 2024 season successes.

A big thank you to the Bush Hockey Committee for organising and to Tararua College, who put together the lovely meal.

We look forward to seeing you all back next year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Congratulations to our prizewinners:

Bush Women’s Hockey for 2024

Most Improved Player - Emily Kang

Best Young, Up and Coming Player - Mya O’Donnell

Most Dedicated Player - Kristen Creswell

Players Player - Abby Treder

Most Valuable Player - Tania MacKay

Bush Men’s Hockey Division 4 for 2024

Most Improved Player - Tyler Mathews

Players Player - Jake Hewitt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most Valuable Player - Campbell Murdoch

Bush Men’s Hockey Division 3 for 2024

Most Improved Player - Mitchell Wolland

Players Player - Errol Sayer

Most Valuable Player - Korey Broughton


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news