Event spokeswoman Raylene Treder says the tournament is often the highlight of the year for all the students.

A team from Ruahine School and another from Rural Combined battle for control of the ball in their netball game.

While the students do get a little competitive, the emphasis is on fun and giving students the opportunity to meet up with friends.

Pahīatua School against Weber School in football.

The idea for the tournament came about when a teacher from Weber School, inspired by a similar tournament elsewhere, thought it would be a great event for the district.

Two students from St Joseph's School Dannevirke try to get the ball away from their opponent in the rugby.

Pahīatua School and St Joseph's Dannevirke compete to see who can get to the ball first in their hockey game.

There hadn’t been anything else like it at the time.

A student from Dannevirke South School aims for the goal in the netball game against Woodville at the Tararua seven-a-side tournament.

Eketāhuna scramble after a student from Dannevirke South as he keeps control of the ball.

A Ruahine School student does her best to block as her opponent prepares to shoot for the goal.

Students from Tararua College and Dannevirke High School were recruited to act as referees for all the games, and there were 65 volunteers helping out.

Final placings

Junior football

1st - Woodville

2nd - Ruahine

3rd - Pahīatua

Senior football

1st - Huia Range

2nd - Pahīatua

3rd - St Anthony’s

Senior rugby

1st - St Joseph’s

2nd - Huia Range

3rd - Pahīatua

Junior rugby

1st - Eketāhuna

2nd - St Joseph’s

3rd - Pahīatua

Senior hockey

1st - St Anthony’s

2nd - Pahīatua

3rd - Combined Schools

Junior hockey

1st - St Anthony’s

2nd - St Joseph’s

3rd = Ruahine and Dannevirke South

Senior netball

1st - Dannevirke South School

2nd - Huia Range

3rd - Pahīatua

Junior netball

1st - St Joseph’s

2nd - Huia Range

3rd - Eketāhuna