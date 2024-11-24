Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Bush Districts Agricultural Club day thriving

Bush Telegraph
6 mins to read
Ella Dench, from Pahīatua School, with Moonlight, received the ribbon for Supreme Champion lamb.

The Bush Districts came alive with the much-anticipated Boys and Girls Agricultural Club Day.

This is an annual event that showcases the region’s rich agricultural heritage while fostering a spirit of learning and community among young participants.

Held at the Mangamaire Community Hall, it brought together students from 11 participating schools.

The feature of the event was the livestock competition, where students proudly showed their well-groomed calves and lambs, vying for ribbons and trophies. Judges praised the participants for their dedication and the evident care they had invested in their animals.

Agricultural Club Day also provides a platform for local businesses to sponsor and connect with the community, whose support and participation make the Show Day possible

Chairman Dries deJong, expressed his pride in seeing so many young people eager to engage with agriculture.

“Events like these are vital,” he said. “They not only teach practical skills but also inspire kids to consider careers in farming.”

Liam Giddens from Eketāhuna School, with Moose, received the ribbon for Supreme Champion calf.
The day concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the hard work of the participants. Among the standout winners were Supreme Champions, Ella Dench from Pahīatua with her lamb Moonlight, and Liam Giddens from Eketāhuna with his calf Moose,

Coordinator Hazel Schroder hailed the event as a resounding success, emphasising its role in keeping the agricultural traditions of the Bush Districts alive.

She expressed her gratitude to all who participated, both competitors and volunteers.

“Agricultural Day is about more than farming,” she said. “It’s about building a sense of community. and nurturing the next generation in agriculture.”

With widespread enthusiasm, the Boys and Girls Agricultural Club Day continues to be a cornerstone of the Bush Districts’ calendar, ensuring that the seeds of agricultural passion are planted firmly in the hearts of our youth.

Results:

Senior Calves Year 7-8:

Leading: 1. Reggie Stone, Kumeroa; 2. Harry Leggett, Woodville, 3. Nathan Richardson, Kumeroa; 4. Marty Algie, Pahīatua

Care & Attention: 1. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa; 2. Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s; 3. Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua; 4. Nathan Richardson, Kumeroa

Friesian Calf: 1. Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s; 2. Reggie Stone, Kumeroa; 3. Hunter Rankin, Eketāhuna; 4. Marty Algie, Pahīatua

Beef Calf: 1. Harry Leggett, Woodville; 2. Eve Sowry, Kumeroa; 3. Tyne Hogg, Pahīatua; 4. Nathan Richardson, Kumeroa

Senior Champion: Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

Senior Reserve Champion: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Intermediate Calves Year 4-6:

Leading: 1. Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s; 2. Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna; 3. Bryce Feetham, Ruahine; 4. Kiwa Hikawai, Ruahine

Care & Attention: 1. Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s; 2. Bryce Feetham, Ruahine; 3. Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna; 4. Kiwa Hikawai, Ruahine

Friesian Calf: 1. Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s; 2. Holly Giddens, Eketāhuna; 3. Maddie Giddens, Eketāhuna; 4. Madison Rankin, Eketāhuna

Jersey Calf: 1. Bryce Feetham, Ruahine

Beef Calf:.1. Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s; 2. Kiwa Hikawai, Ruahine; 3. Bessie Stone, Kumeroa; 4. Jhiro Calub, Kumeroa

Intermediate Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Bryce Feetham, Ruahine

Junior Calves Year 0-3:

Leading: 1. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna; 2. Jaxon Hollis, Kumeroa; 3. Telia Husband-Winiata, Kumeroa; 4. Archie Barnard, St Anthony’s

Care & Attention: 1. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna; 2. Flynn McPeak, Pahīatua; 3. Liam Aplin, Eketāhuna; 4. Jaxon Hollis, Kumeroa

Friesian Calf: 1. Lynn McPeak, Pahīatua; 2. Liam Aplin, Eketāhuna; 3. Archie Barnard, St Anthony’s

Other Breed Calf: 1. Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Beef Calf: 1. Francis Calub, Kumeroa; 2. Jaxon Hollis, Kumeroa; 3. Telia Husband-Winiata, Kumeroa

Junior Champion: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Junior Reserve Champion: Flynn McPeak, Pahīatua

Calf Finals

Champion Leading: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Reserve Champion: Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Champion Care & Attention:.Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion:.Eve Sowry, Kumeroa

Champion Friesian Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony’s

Reserve Champion: Ellen Ireland, St Anthony’s

Champion Jersey Calf: Bryce Feetham, Ruahine

Champion Other Breed Calf: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Champion Beef Calf: Harry Leggett, Woodville

Reserve Champion:.Sophie Beech, St Anthony’s

School Group of Three Best Calves: 1st St Anthony’s; 2nd Kumeroa; 3rd Eketāhuna; 4th Ruahine

LIC Ribbon: Jhiro Calub, Kumeroa

Overall Dairy Type Champion: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Supreme Champion Calf: Liam Giddens, Eketāhuna

Senior Lambs Year 7-8:

Pet Lamb: 1. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua; 2. Tova Foreman, Alfredton; 3. Lucy Schnell, Pahīatua; 4. Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Export Lamb: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua; 2. Lana Hanson, Eketāhuna; 3. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua; 4. Paige Bolton, Woodville

Blackface Lamb: 1. Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua; 2. Lana Hanson, Eketāhuna; 3. Amy Rogers, Pahīatua; 4. Charlotte Fouhy, St Anthony’s

Romney Lamb: 1. Tova Foreman, Alfredton

White Face Short Wool: 1. Paige Bolton, Woodville

Senior Champion: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Senior Reserve Champion: Amy Rogers, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs Year A:

Pet Lamb: 1. Alexie Williamson, St Anthony’s; 2. Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua; 3. Kathy Burgess-Henson, Woodville; 4. Florence O’Connor, Pahīatua

Export Lamb: 1. Alexie Williamson, St Anthony’s; 2. Kathy Burgess-Henson, Woodville; 3. Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua, 4. Tim Bolton, Woodville

Intermediate Lambs Year B:

Pet Lamb: 1. Jordyn May, Pahīatua; 2. Ella Dench, Pahīatua; 3. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua; 4. Healey Collins, Ballance

Export Lamb: 1. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua; 2. Ella Dench, Pahīatua; 3. Leighton Brown Gleeson, Pahīatua; 4.Harry Rogers, Pahīatua

Intermediate Lambs

Blackface Lamb: 1. Alexie Williamson, St Anthony’s; 2. Kathy Burgess-Henson. Woodville; 3. Harry Rogers, Pahīatua; 4. Connor Floyd, Ballance

Romney Lamb: 1. Ella Dench, Pahīatua; 2. Jackson Collins, Ballance; 3. Rhylee Lowe, Eketāhuna;. 4. Beau Marsden, Pahīatua

Other Long Wool Breed:. Healey Collins, Ballance

White Face Short Wool:. 1. Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua; 2. Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua; 3. Leighton Brown Gleeson, Pahīatua; 4. Molly Brown, Woodville

Intermediate Champion: Alexie Williamson, St Anthony’s

Intermediate Reserve Champions: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Junior Lambs Year 0-3:

Pet Lamb: 1. Gemma Swansson, Pahīatua; 2. Hunter Turton-Benton, Kumeroa; 3. Arizona Hill, RON; 4. Evelyn Floyd, Ballance

Export Lamb: 1. Evelyn Floyd, Ballance; 2. Taylor Prior, Makuri; 3. Gemma Swansson, Pahīatua; 4. Arizona Hill, Rongotea

Blackface Lamb: 1. Evelyn Floyd, Ballance; 2. Gemma Swansson, Pahīatua; 3. Austin Pennall, Mangatainoka

Romney Lamb: 1. Taylor Prior, Makuri; 2. Arizona Hill, Rongotea; 3. Soren Hanson, Eketāhuna; 4. Buck Brown, Woodville

Other Long Wool Brees: 1. Jamie-Lee Smith, Mangatainoka

White Face Short Wool: 1. Georgia Capes, Eketāhuna

Junior Champion: Gemma Swansson, Pahīatua

Junior Reserve Champion: Evelyn Floyd, Ballance


Lamb Finals

Champion Pet Lamb: Alexie Williamson, St. Anthony’s

Reserve Champion:.Amy Rogers, Pahīatua

Champion Export Lamb: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Alexie Williamson, St. Anthony’s

Champion Blackface: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Alexie Williamson, St. Anthony’s

Champion Romney: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Taylor Prior, Makuri

Champion Other Long Wool: Healey Collins, Ballance

Reserve Champion: Jamie-Lee Smith, Mangatainoka

Champion White Face Short Wool: Charlotte Bourke, Pahīatua

Reserve Champion: Jayden Bourke, Pahīatua


School Group of Three Best Lambs: 1 Woodville; 2 Pahīatua-2; 3 Pahīatua-1; 4. Eketāhuna

Wilton Family Ribbon: Tova Foreman, Alfredton

Supreme Champion Lamb: Ella Dench, Pahīatua

Tui Rose Bowl: (School with the highest point average) St. Anthony’s

