Bush Districts Agricultural Club day thriving

Ella Dench, from Pahīatua School, with Moonlight, received the ribbon for Supreme Champion lamb.
The Bush Districts came alive with the much-anticipated Boys and Girls Agricultural Club Day.
This is an annual event that showcases the region’s rich agricultural heritage while fostering a spirit of learning and community among young participants.
Held at the Mangamaire Community Hall, it brought together students from 11 participating schools.
The feature of the event was the livestock competition, where students proudly showed their well-groomed calves and lambs, vying for ribbons and trophies. Judges praised the participants for their dedication and the evident care they had invested in their animals.
Agricultural Club Day also provides a platform for local businesses to sponsor and connect with the community, whose support and participation make the Show Day possible
Chairman Dries deJong, expressed his pride in seeing so many young people eager to engage with agriculture.
“Events like these are vital,” he said. “They not only teach practical skills but also inspire kids to consider careers in farming.”
The day concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the hard work of the participants. Among the standout winners were Supreme Champions, Ella Dench from Pahīatua with her lamb Moonlight, and Liam Giddens from Eketāhuna with his calf Moose,
Coordinator Hazel Schroder hailed the event as a resounding success, emphasising its role in keeping the agricultural traditions of the Bush Districts alive.
She expressed her gratitude to all who participated, both competitors and volunteers.
“Agricultural Day is about more than farming,” she said. “It’s about building a sense of community. and nurturing the next generation in agriculture.”
With widespread enthusiasm, the Boys and Girls Agricultural Club Day continues to be a cornerstone of the Bush Districts’ calendar, ensuring that the seeds of agricultural passion are planted firmly in the hearts of our youth.