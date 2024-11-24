Bush Districts Agricultural Club day thriving

Ella Dench, from Pahīatua School, with Moonlight, received the ribbon for Supreme Champion lamb.

The Bush Districts came alive with the much-anticipated Boys and Girls Agricultural Club Day.

This is an annual event that showcases the region’s rich agricultural heritage while fostering a spirit of learning and community among young participants.

Held at the Mangamaire Community Hall, it brought together students from 11 participating schools.

The feature of the event was the livestock competition, where students proudly showed their well-groomed calves and lambs, vying for ribbons and trophies. Judges praised the participants for their dedication and the evident care they had invested in their animals.

Agricultural Club Day also provides a platform for local businesses to sponsor and connect with the community, whose support and participation make the Show Day possible