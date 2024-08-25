An afternoon of entertainment in Norsewood

“When they got desperate, someone would sing.”

David has composed a few songs for the “soiree” which are “relevant for your parlour”.

“[They’ve] been cooked in the oven for a while,” he says.

Cindy O'Sullivan, from Dannevirke, is an accomplished singer and vocal coach.

Dannevirke soprano Cindy O’Sullivan will be performing, with David accompanying her on the piano, along with tenor Te Ā Kruger-Taylor.

The selection of songs include The Farmer, The Fisherman, Lament and Around the Christmas tree.

Cindy says The Farmer is quite a funny one about animals and Lament is a sad song about losing someone.

She’s looking forward to singing Around the Christmas tree, which is about family.

“I love Christmas. Anything with a Christmas song, I’m in it to win it.”

Cindy has been busy of late, especially getting back into vocal coaching.

She’s been helping not only behind the scenes with Dannevirke Theatre Company’s upcoming musical production, but she’s also playing a small role.

David says for the one-hour concert, he’s created a few little moments in time that people who come along can relate to.

“It’s fun, it’s entertaining. You will cry, you will laugh.

“A one-hour show of delightful distractions,” he promises.

Salon Songs is on at the Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood on September 1 at 3pm, with afternoon tea included and titled Assembly Room Tunes at Toitoi, Hastings on September 2 from 10.30am.