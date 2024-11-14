This is where the VBS comes in: by offering financial incentives of $55,000 over five years, the Government is not only attracting talented young vets to rural areas but also ensuring that New Zealand’s livestock remains healthy and productive, which in turn supports the wider agricultural sector.

MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick out on his farm with his dogs. He says rural areas have long struggled with an insufficient number of qualified vets.

Among the 35 new recruits, one will be heading to Dannevirke, a town that is representative of many rural communities across the country in its need for skilled veterinary support. These young professionals are not just filling gaps - they are bringing with them the expertise necessary to help New Zealand’s farmers and producers maintain the high standards of animal care the country is known for. This influx of veterinarians will go a long way in ensuring that farms, especially those working with production animals and working dogs, continue to thrive.

The Government’s increased investment in the VBS reflects a clear recognition of how vital vets are to the health of the farming sector and, by extension, the health of New Zealand’s economy. Livestock care is not merely about treating sick animals - it is about maintaining the productivity and profitability of the agricultural industry. With primary industries contributing significantly to New Zealand’s GDP, having a well-supported veterinary workforce is integral to sustaining this economic pillar.

But the benefits of the VBS don’t end with the farming community. The scheme also provides invaluable opportunities for young graduates who are burdened by student debt. For many new vets, the financial support offered by the VBS is a lifeline, helping them transition from study to career while serving communities that truly depend on their expertise. In doing so, the VBS also addresses the broader issue of attracting and retaining skilled professionals in rural and regional areas - an ongoing challenge that extends far beyond veterinary care.

The record intake of 35 new vets in 2024 is a positive development, but it is only one part of a larger conversation about how we continue to attract talent to rural New Zealand and strengthen the primary sector for the future. The VBS is a step in the right direction, but we must remain committed to providing ongoing support for these professionals and ensuring that the rural communities they serve are sustainable and prosperous for generations to come.

Feedback from previous participants highlights the personal and professional rewards of working in rural areas, where vets often enjoy closer relationships with the farming community and a greater variety of veterinary experiences. The scheme helps address both the economic and professional challenges faced by recent graduates, while ensuring that rural communities benefit from high-quality animal care.

Incentivising young vets to work in rural areas is a win-win: it ensures the sustainability of rural farming practices while also supporting the next generation of veterinarians.

By continuing to invest in this vital sector, the Government is taking concrete steps to secure the long-term future of New Zealand’s agriculture industry and the communities that depend on it.