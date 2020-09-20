

Lindisfarne College have successfully defended their 2019 title by beating a gritty St John's College side 12-10 in the Hurricanes Life Members Cup final.

It took Lindisfarne 55 minutes to take the lead however, and they had to withstand a late attack inside their own 22 to hold St John's out on Saturday at Tremain Field in Napier.

St John's opened the scoring with a try scored by barnstorming prop Miaka Fehoka after 12 minutes, following a series of direct forward-led charges against the Lindisfarne line.

The defending champions were able to equalise within minutes of the restart with a try set up by the forwards and finished off by their industrious captain George Charteris.

Advertisement

A penalty kick to St John's first-five Flynn Gallagher gave them the half-time lead, 10-7.

Lock Jack Cooper secures the lineout for St John's. Photo / Supplied

St Johns front rower Caden Moat-Harvey was yellow-carded early in the second-half for repeated infringements at the breakdown, seeing his team get pinned down inside their own 22m area for almost 10 minutes.

Outstanding pressure by the Lindisfarne forward pack resulted in a try to big number eight Tino Savea giving them a lead which they never relinquished.

St John's had one final attempt inside Lindisfarne's 22m area with a 13 man rolling maul as time expired, but that was halted to close out a keenly contested match between two evenly matched sides.

Lindisfarne blindside flanker Lanson Randell was outstanding both at lineout time and in the loose, winning the Karaka Cafe "Player-of-the-Final" award for his efforts.

St Johns director of rugby Matt Wyatt said it was a fitting final played for by two proud colleges, with Lindisfarne able to absorb the pressure to hold on for the win.

Wyatt singled out newly formed centre pairing of Jayden Murphy and Kere Penitio, both year 12s, for praise, saying they had their best games for St John's.

He counted Caden Moat-Harvey, Dylan Homan, Miaka Fehoka and Hurricanes under-18 halfback and St Johns captain Brad Campbell among his best players on the day as well.

Advertisement

For Lindisfarne, lock Ben White, dynamic hooker Josh Tomlinson and big Hurricanes under-18 number 8 Tino Savea were impressive as they ground out the result, while halves pairing George Charteris (in his 50th game for the school) and Mote Timu led and organised the team well.

Lindisfarne coach Karl Jones said St John's superior field position in the second half was the difference between the two sides.