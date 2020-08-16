CLUB RUGBY

On an unusual day for club rugby where the effects of alert level 2 to manage an outbreak of coronavirus further north meant there were no spectators, three premier matches were played on Napier's Tremain Field on Saturday, with Central hosting Hastings at Central Park in Waipukurau. Havelock North were to "host" Napier Old Boys' Marist at Tremain Field yesterday.



Taradale 39 Napier Pirate 36

With half a dozen regular starters on the sideline with injuries, Taradale almost came unstuck against Napier Pirate. Taradale coach Tim Combs looked concerned with 15 minutes to go but he needn't have worried as replacement halfback and Magpies centurion Chris Eaton and talismanic captain Andrew Gardiner ensured the maroons did enough to secure the win. Explosive prop Lolani Faleiva was outstanding for the victors although a couple of needless penalties blotted his copybook. Experienced midfielder Nathan Ramsey carried hard and scored two tries while Cameron Robinson looked assured at first five.

Pirates, who have had a tough year, looked excellent in patches but didn't execute when they had the opportunities to convert into points, which ultimately counted against them. Experienced hooker Matt Martin and ex-Taradale front rower Kelsey Miller caused Taradale plenty of problems while, in the backs, halfback Liam Batt, centre Al Momoisea and fullback Matt Murtha were three to shine.

MAC 67 Tamatea 8

Former Manu Samoa representative Alatasi Tupou was in fine form, scoring a hat-trick of tries and converting three as MAC ran away with this much anticipated battle, held on neutral territory for the first time. Tupou, who made his international debut in 2008 against the All Blacks, thrived on the service of classy MAC and Magpies pivot Lincoln McLutchie who created the space and time for his outsides.

In the forwards, Everard Reid dominated at lineout time while Paula Latu continues to impress with strong ball carrying and scrummaging. The depth available to MAC was highlighted when they brought Magpies rake Kianu Kereru-Symes and loose forward Solomone Funaki on as second-half replacements.

MAC manager Anthony Morley, while thrilled with the result, said it was good to see a strong finish against both Central last weekend and Tamatea this week.

"Both games, the team has produced 11 tries and it's just unfortunate we've run out of games, this season being cut short with the pandemic."

For Tamatea, the heavy loss ends another tough season where they haven't regularly threatened on the scoreboard. But once again this side showed plenty of resilience and never gave up. Former Bay Hawks basketballer Mataeus Marsh looked threatening whenever given the chance while Hastings District councillor Bayden Barber led the way with a great 80-minute shift in the pack.

Clive 52 Napier Tech 26

With a side depleted by injury and unavailability including NZ Sevens star Kurt Baker, Magpies No8 Hannon Brighouse and Magpie-in-waiting Elijah Martin, Napier Tech were soundly beaten by Clive Rugby and Sports. Clive, whose loss last week to Havelock North killed off any playoff aspirations, were simply too dominant across the park with new Magpies recruit Lologi Visinia in irrepressible form in scoring a hat-trick. Younger brother Sebastian combined well with his brother and threatened all game while in the forwards Donnie Matiria and Magpies flanker and Clive skipper Josh Kaifa dominated.

For Tech, manager Cyril Whitburn acknowledged they were well off the pace against a Clive side keen to finish their season on a high and, apart from the sunny day, struggled to find too many positives. Whitburn singled out regular halfback Jock McPherson who "played on the wing for the first time and had a top game with his outstanding defence".

Hastings 40 Central 14

Injuries had depleted the Hastings backline and saw in-form halfback Connor McLeod move to first five with Tom Kerikeri taking over at halfback.

The first half saw Central contest well and dominate territory and possession but dogged HRS defence kept them scoreless. Hastings managed to break the shackles and score two well-finished tries to winger Joeli Suka, both converted by McLeod for a 14-nil halftime lead.

The second half brought the injection of Magpie Geoff Cridge for Central, who contested everything but Hastings dotted down first for a third try to Suka.

A rather scrappy period ensued and again HRS withstood many Central attacks before succumbing.

Two quick tries to Troy McIvor and Mathias Konia and converted by Ruan de Lange offered hope of a Central comeback however Hastings had other plans and, once they moved the ball to space, they scored three further tries to Fale Matamata, Ioane Ioane and McLeod.

Strong performances for Central came from Cutbush, Logan and Gunson. For Hastings, manager James Rosenberg noted Angus McGuire and Emeile Crichton with Connor McLeod getting player of the day honours.