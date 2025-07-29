Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NPC Rugby: Where will the Ranfurly Shield reside this summer?

By Jonty Dine
RNZ·
8 mins to read

Who's going to take home the Ranfurly Shield? Photo / Photosport, Elias Rodriguez

Who's going to take home the Ranfurly Shield? Photo / Photosport, Elias Rodriguez

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Jonty Dine of RNZ

It’s provincial footy season, and while there will be the usual questions of who the breakout stars will be and what former All Blacks can restake their claim, the prevailing interest will inevitably fall on a certain slab of English Oak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save