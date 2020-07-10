

Former Blues and All Black 7's player Lolagi Visinia will join the 2020 Magpies squad.

The wing will "add size" to the Magpies backline which many indicated as a need to have to compete week after week with the best provincial union sides throughout New Zealand.

The back, who has returned from France where he has been playing for FC Grenoble since 2017, said he's "excited" after moving to Hawke's Bay and keen to contribute to the community through club rugby.

"I'm looking forward to getting into club rugby with Clive and playing for the Magpies," he said.

"This a massive opportunity for me to be a part of the Magpies team as I have been following their success of over the last few years and I'm keen to be a part of the legacy."

Magpies coach Mark Ozich was "thrilled" to have Visinia joining his backline.

"It is fantastic to have secured Lolagi into our Magpies squad. He adds a different dimension to our team at 1.94m and 105kg and having the ability to play a number of positions in the backline."

HBRFU chief executive Jay Campbell echoed Ozich's comments Lolagi is a proven performer at fullback and wing at Super Rugby level and said his additional "size and pace will complement our other outsides we have within our roster".

Visinia has also played representative rugby for the Auckland and New Zealand Schools and Under-20 sides.