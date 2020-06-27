It was a Saturday full of close games and last-minute scores in Hawke's Bay's Premier Grade Maddison Trophy.

At Farndon Park, Magpie and Chiefs first five eighth Tiaan Falcon helped Andrew Clark Tremains Clive Rugby and Sports snatch what looked like an unlikely victory by helping set up a last-minute try and the win against North Fuels Central Hawke's Bay Rugby and Sports.

Clive hosted Central and the boys from Southern Hawke's Bay dominated territory for most of the first half.

However, Central failed to take advantage of this, missing two penalty opportunities early and letting Clive fight their way into the game.

Clive also failed to grab early opportunities and were occasionally guilty of not treasuring possession as their backs looked to force risky passes.

Clive lost flanker Liam Udy-Johns to the sin bin just before half-time for a seemingly soft yellow card for pushing a man to the ground off the ball.

It wasn't enough though to prevent a great long-range effort from Clive just before halftime though, with Falcon making a superb outside break down the touch line before linking with left wing Duff Penetito who did well to beat his man and finished the 70-metre movement.

Central came out firing in the second half and after dominant scrums, an accurate lineout and a series of impressive of pick and go's saw Magpies lock Tom Parsons burrow over for their well-deserved first try.

Clive had early chances down both sides of the field but again failed to convert with Central defending well.

Central were rewarded after showing patience with the ball and sustained possession.

Midfield back Zac Simpson and number eight Finau Nimatasau carried the ball well before Simpson's midfield partner centre Ruan De Lange scooted through a couple of Clive tacklers from 30m out, to score close to the posts.

The conversion put Central ahead 12–8.

Soon after, the second yellow card of the game was issued and this time it was Central's Simpson who caught a Clive attacker high as he slipped going into contact.

Clive were desperate and in the dying minutes sped up the game.

Central's strong defensive effort looked like they would seal a good win until Falcon again sparked an attack down the left wing, beating players on the outside.

As he did in the first half, Falcon linked with Penetito who finished superbly to steal the win. Falcon calmly slotted the sideline conversion to the relief of the home crowd who braved the rain and gloomy weather.

Central manager Ian Large was proud of his team's effort but obviously disappointed to lose at the end.

"You just can't give the ball to someone of Tiaan's class."

Clive eventually rose above CHB at Farndon Park, scoring in the dying moments of the game.

Large also highlighted the accuracy of Central's scrum and lineout, which were solid all game. His pick of the Central players were Simpson, Nimatasau and Magpie lock Tom Parsons who added vital experience in the conditions.

Relief was written all over the face of Clive coach Vaine Maui who simply said " we pulled that one out of the bag".

Maui thought the riversiders might have lived to rue missed opportunities and commended Central's effort in a tough game. Clive's best of the day were pivot Tianua Poto, Kereama Peni and Falcon.

SCORES: Clive 15 (Duff Penitito 2 tries, Tiaan Falcon 1 conversion and Tianua Poto 1 penalty)

CHB 12 (Thomas Parsons 1 try, Ruan De Lange 1 try, Braydon Hardwidge 1 conversion)

WIT Napier Old Boys Marist flanker Will Tremain scored in injury time in a come-from-behind win against Auto Super Shoppes Hastings Rugby & Sports 18-17.

Tremain and his fellow NOBM forwards showed great ball control and patience over the final five minutes to be rewarded with victory in the last act of the game.

In a repeat of last year's final, which went into extra time, NOBM Coach Craig Gowler commended both teams for their play in such wet conditions before singling out his backline general Bain Champion for the way he ran a controlled kicking game, and big lock Alec Williams for dominating in the tight and "brutal on defence".

Dom Devine was again impressive for NOBM up front while Rickey Hayes was, in Gowler's words, "relentless on attack and defence".

HRS manager James Rosenberg commented that ''Our defence was great and our retention and control of the wet ball in the second half allowed us to build phases which we converted into points and we were unlucky to not come away with the win'' .

Rosenberg named ex Otago halfback Connor McLeod as his side's MVP.

His "tactical kicking, passing and option taking being first class in tough conditions" while barn-storming hooker Jacob Devery and livewire loose forward Jardine Chung Ching joined McLeod as players to shine on a day more suited for duck shooting than playing rugby.

SCORES: NOBM 18 (Ellery Wilson 1 try, Will Tremain 1 try, Bain Champion 1 conversion & 2 penalties) HRS 17 (Jacob Devery 1 try, Jessie Lesa-Sipaia 1 try, Connor McLeod 2 conversions and 1 penalty)

In difficult and heavy conditions, Progressive Meats Havelock Rugby Club made it two from two with a hard-fought win over a spirited Enviro Clean and Restoration MAC side.

The MAC team had faced its own adversity this week with the loss of stalwart Colin Hokianga's mother, Rongomai Hokianga. MAC were also without scrum coach and former Magpies captain, Pat Benson who is in hospital after a major heart attack last Sunday.

With a number of Magpies and even the odd Super rugby player (Devan Flanders) on display, the game changed lead several times.

The organisation and set piece of the Villagers proved the difference, with their lineout superiority evident right up until the last play, where MAC launched a last-ditch attack in an attempt to snatch the game, only to lose the final lineout of the game only 5m from the try line.

For the Villagers, Anzelo Tuitavuki was always threatening, Albert Hemapo was strong off the back of the scrum and Trinity Spooner-Nera controlled the game well from the pivot position. MAC's best were the industrious John Ika and Solomone Funaki.

Havelock North manager Richard Kinnear highlighted the performances of Anzelo Tuitavuki, who ran hard and with purpose at wing and centre, and Callum Hardie who scrummaged well on debut and was strong on defence.

Former Magpie Shannan Chase showed glimpses of his brilliance with limited opportunities because of the weather.

Kinnear was full of praise for MAC's never-say-die attitude.

For MAC, Magpie loose forward Solomone Funaki had a huge work rate on attack and defence. Johnny Ika and Lincoln McClutchie stood out, as did tighthead prop Paula Latu who was a dominant force in all aspects of play.

MAC coach Anthony Morley was also quick to praise referee Tipene Cottrell for his great effort in officiating this fixture.

SCORES: Havelock North 30 (Shannan Chase 1 try , Joe Walding – Karaitiana 1 try, Anzelo Tuitavuki 1 try, Jessie Paewai 1 try, Trinity Spooner - Neera kicking 2 conversations and 2 penalties)

M.A.C 27 (Apikakalaia Funaki 2 tries, John Ika 1 try, Lincoln McClutchie 3 conversions and 2 penalties)

Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical has also made it two wins from two matches after a close fought game against Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports. Pirate showed huge improvement on last week's performance and although Tech were on top early, Pirate came back and scored two late tries to make it a tight finish.

Napier Technical manager Cyril Whitburn was rapt his troops secured the maximum five competition points and heaped praise on hooker/wing Logan Ede who had a blockbusting game playing out of position for the Texans as well as back Tamati Samuels and No 8 Hannon Brighouse who continues his fine form from last week.

Napier Pirate assistant coach Spencer Bethell noted the effort from Pirates and the big improvement from last week, particularly with the side's attitude.

Second five-eighth Tyrone Dodd-Edwards impressed in the Pirate backline with hooker Tipene Lord and No 8 Tom Nicol having massive workrates.

SCORES

NTOB 29 (Jordan Faia 1 try, Hannon Brighhouse 1 try, Ted Walters 1 try, Logan Ede 1 try, Martin Watson 3 conversions & 1 penalty) Pirate 26 (Tom Nichol 1 try, Gerome Naera 1 try Ben Lewis 1 try, Zion Clarke 1 try & 1 conversion, Liam Batt 2 conversions )

It was a big day at Tareha Reserve with midfield back Nathan Ramsay celebrating his 100th appearance for the Maroon and Whites.

Taradale put a big emphasis on defence for the game and stuck to it against a spirited Tamatea side which was consistent with its attack for 80 minutes.

Taradale winger Majella Tufuga, who had played as a loose forward for the Taradale Colts team for the past two seasons, showed promise with his speed and strength out wide. Blindside flanker Josh Eden-Whaitiri was the pick of the bunch for Taradale and fullback Cameron Robinson also shone in the tough conditions.

For Tamatea, MVPs came in the form of lock Jamie Haronga, hooker Ngaiwi Hepi and former BOP winger Dennon Robinson for his superb midfield defensive effort.

SCORES: TRSC 60 (Josh Eden-Whaitiri 1 try, Angelo Mufana 1 try, Majella Tufuga 4 tries, Nathan Ramsay 1 try, Hemaua Samasoni 1 try, Toby Single 1 try, Cameron Robinson 1 try and 5 conversions) Tamatea 0