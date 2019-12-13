

Kid are being offered free entry with an adult when Team Rugby face Team Cricket in the second annual Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in Napier.

New Zealand's biggest rugby and cricket stars, including Richie McCaw, Dan Vettori and Israel Dagg, will battle it out for the Crowe Lomu Trophy at McLean Park on Friday, January 17.

Team Rugby Coach Sir Graham Henry, who guided his side to victory a year ago, said last year's affair in Auckland was "a fantastic cricket game", but warned of his side's new talented players.

In an interview with Radio Hauraki breakfast show co-hosts Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells, Henry said:

"We haven't got any bad players," he said. "We've got a few good players coming through too. We've got the best T20 player in the world coming, Shane Watson."

Hauraki's parent company NZME, which also owns Hawke's Bay Today, is supporting the event.

Henry added: "We smashed them last year. People loved it, kids especially – and it'll be the same in Napier."

From left, Hauraki breakfast co-host Matt Heath, Team Rugby Coach Sir Graham Henry and Hauraki breakfast co-host Jeremy Wells. Photo / Supplied

Confirmed for Team Rugby is Jason Spice, Ofisa Tonu'u, and Watson, with more names yet to be announced. Watson is Team Rugby's "international wildcard".

Stephen Fleming, coach and captain of Team Cricket, has again hand-picked a team of veteran Black Caps stars including, Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram and Nathan Astle.

The 2019 event was watched by more than a million people on TVNZ 1, the highest TV audience for a cricket match in New Zealand in more than a decade.

One child can have free access with each adult ticket purchased.

The Black Clash will return to the South Island in 2021, as Christchurch will once again host the event in association with Heartland Bank.

Gates open at 2:30pm on 17 January, with the first innings set to start at 4.30pm.

Adult tickets are available now from $49 via Ticketek, with one child able to attend for free.