In harsh reality it's a case of a failed mission for the Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby side in 2019.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich, assistant Josh Syms and the lads made no secret of the fact their goal this season was to gain promotion to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership. The side had the necessary talent and fire power throughout the squad and with their new training facilities at Tamatea up to the standard of a Super Rugby base all the necessary boxes were ticked before the season began.

While it would have been easier had the Magpies secured a home final this was never going to be the case after they lost their week eight fixture 51-24 to the Bay of Plenty Steamers. They displayed enough guts and spirit in their 100 minute 44-39 semifinal victory against Otago in Napier on October 19 as well as in their 47-28 loss to Premiership title winners Tasman the previous week, and in doing so did the best of any team against the Mako this season, to suggest they could gain revenge against the Steamers in Friday night's Championship final in Rotorua.

The Magpies came up agonisingly short in a 12-7 loss at the International Stadium after trailing 6-0 at halftime. But Ozich was quick to point out "it's not all doom and gloom".

"It was a tough loss. But tonight's game and the other close games over the last few weeks is part of the education which will put us in a better place for next year. We were a bit hesitant and that comes with pressure football of being in a final.

"The maturity and the knowledge out of this will serve us well in future," Ozich said.

"The boys gave a good account of themselves and both teams defended well. Bay of Plenty got four penalties. This year they have been on a bit of a rampage and we kept them tryless tonight."

Ozich said he wasn't sure how the disallowed try of Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava was ruled in the eighth minute. Taranaki referee Richard Kelly's on-field ruling was no try and when he checked with the television match official Fakatava was ruled to have lost the ball over the tryline in a superb tackle from Steamers openside flanker Mitch Karpik.

"From the camera angles we had we couldn't see," Ozich said.

He pointed out the large bulk of this season's squad will be back again next year.

"The future is bright. We just have to keep moving forward. Hopefully we will be back in the final and at the better end of it next year."

The Magpies were always going to find the going tough after conceding numerous soft turnovers and being on the wrong end of a 7-1 penalty count in the first half. The Steamers opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a handy penalty kick by first five-eighth Dan Hollinshead after the Magpies were penalised for hands in the ruck.

After Fakatava's try was disallowed Hawke's Bay enjoyed the territorial advantage and had more possession but were unable to score.

Within two minutes of the momentum back in their favour the Steamers were awarded a 27th minute penalty but Hollinshead failed with the kick at goal. Bay of Plenty went into the interval with a 6-0 lead after Hollinshead slotted another handy penalty kick after the halftime siren.

The Magpies discipline didn't improve in the third quarter and Hollinshead gave the Steamers a 9-0 lead with a handy penalty kick in the 44th minute after a Magpie was ruled to have left the lineout early. Three minutes later Hollinshead was on target with a penalty kick from out wide after another breakdown infringement from the visitors.

Hawke's Bay had to score next and it didn't look good when the Magpies turned down three points and lost their third lineout against the throw in the 55th minute. However they scored the only try of the match two minutes later after an intercept from winger Jonah Lowe. Fullback Tiaan Falcon converted and the Magpies trailed by five.

There were several momentum swings and one of the most significant was when Steamers fullback Emoni Narawa failed to throw a lineout ball five metres to himself in the 72nd minute. The Magpies retained possession for 28 phases going into the 79th minute but the Steamers held them out and that defensive work was another of the reasons why they deserve the title and promotion to the Premiership.

Magpies captain and hooker Ash Dixon said he was stoked with the effort from his troops and the commitment to the cause.

"We've got a young side and we took some good lessons this season. I'm still disappointed we could not get the job done but I'm still happy with the boys."

Dixon pointed out he didn't want to use the previous week's 100-minute 44-39 semifinal win over Otago as an excuse.

"I thought we had the right game plan but we didn't quite execute it."

Match highlights

Heartstopper: When Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava lost the ball in a try-saving tackle from Steamers openside flanker Mitch Karpik in the eighth minute. Had he scored the visitors would have taken an early lead but they always trailed.

Turning point: When the Steamers took a 12-0 lead in the 47th minute. In the context of this encounter it was always going to be tough for the Magpies from here.

Player of the match: Steamers blindside flanker Tom Franklin. Displayed the benefits of his vast experience. Powerful carries, a huge defensive workrate and composed decisions..

Scorers: Bay of Plenty 12 (Dan Hollinshead 4 pens), Hawke's Bay 7 (Jonah Lowe try; Tiaan Falcon con). HT: 6-0.