Opponents of MAC utility back Johnny Ika are quick to tell you he is one of the trickiest players to mark in Hawke's Bay's club rugby competition.

Former Tonga A representative Ika may only be 1.74m tall but he can step off either foot, beat a defender with a kick and chase and can operate on the smallest piece of real estate. His ability to surprise defenders with high risk options which are made to look easy is top shelf.

Today he is hoping to surprise his parents Jack and Anau along with his two sisters and brother in Hamilton.

"I haven't told them I've been picked for the Magpies. I'm just going to turn up and tell them to come and watch me play," Ika said after being named in the Magpies side for tomorrow night's Mitre 10 Cup sixth round crossover clash against Waikato at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Advertisement

The first player outside of the Magpies 39-strong squad to get a call up this season, Ika, replaces Zac Donaldson who is unavailable because of concussion. Ika, 27, knows he won't be able to return to the Heartland Championship if he gets on the field and is prepared to take that risk.

"Making it to Mitre Cup level has been a goal of mine for a while now. Hopefully I can make the most of my opportunity and can get to stay with the Magpies for the remainder of the season," Ika said.

He has been on loan to the King Country Rams for the past three weeks and has had two games. In both, a 34-12 win against Buller and a 37-31 loss to Wairarapa Bush. Ika had 40 minutes at halfback and 40 minutes at fullback.

The Rams coaching staff were impressed with Ika when he scored five tries, three in the halfback role and two from fullback, while playing for the Hawke's Bay Saracens in a 90-12 drubbing of the Rams last month. Tomorrow night he will provide halfback cover.

"I've only had two days of training with the Magpies and I'm enjoying it. The Super Rugby boys and everyone else have been really welcoming. I've been trying not to take everything on at once," Ika said before another training session yesterday.

Ika is in his second season in the Bay. In 2016, he made seven appearances for Wairarapa Bush and in 2017 Ika played club rugby for Moutere but didn't make the Tasman Mako side as then Mako head coach Leon MacDonald considered him too small.

"I'm happy to stay in the Bay and play some sevens in the summer to keep my fitness up so I can have another crack at a Mitre 10 Cup contract next year," Ika added.

This week's selection is proof his decision to accept a rugby scholarship to Tangaroa College in Auckland while at Liahona High School in Tonga was the right one.

Advertisement

Although Magpies head coach Mark Ozich and his assistant Josh Syms have retained the same backline used in last week's win against Southland, four changes have been made to the starting pack. Maori All Black and Hurricanes prop Ben May has recovered from his flu and will replace Namatahi Waa in the tighthead role.

"Namatahi has had a big load and we need to manage his minutes in his first season back from his neck injury," Ozich said.

Tom Parsons will replace Maori All Black and Hurricane Isaia Walker-Leawere at lock, Geoff Cridge will replace Devan Flanders at blindside flanker and Brendon O'Connor replaces Josh Kaifa at openside flanker.

"We're working towards our best team. Tom and Geoff provided good impact against Southland. There is good competition for spots which is great," Ozich said.

He agreed Waikato, who have recorded two wins, two losses and a draw in their Premiership campaign will be the toughest assignment for his unbeaten Championship outfit to date.

"While we have been going well it's easy at the same time to gloss over some of the detail. We will find out both physically and mentally where we are at this week," Ozich added.

Against Southland his troops missed 28 tackles, seven more than against Northland. This count will need to be reduced.

Considering the difficult weather conditions the 13 turnovers conceded against Southland wasn't a bad figure and the seven penalties conceded was also an acceptable figure.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies team is:

Caleb Makene, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Danny Toala, Mason Emerson, Lincoln McClutchie, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans (vice-captain), Brendon O'Connor (vice-captain), Geoff Cridge, Michael Allardice, Tom Parsons, Ben May, Ash Dixon (captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones. Substitutes: Forwards, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jason Long, Joel Hintz, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Josh Kaifa, Devan Flanders. Backs, Johnny Ika, Ollie Sapsford.