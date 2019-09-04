Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby centre Stacey Ili will be given until kick-off to prove he is ready for tomorrow's Mitre 10 Cup Championship clash against the Southland Stags at Napier's McLean Park.

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said Ili has responded well during the past 24 hours to treatment on the charlie he collected during last weekend's 43-28 victory against Northland in Whangarei.

"I would rank his chances as 50-50 at this stage but we've decided to give him until game day to prove his fitness," Ozich said.

Should Ili fail his fitness test in the pre-match warm-up Neria Fomai will move from the right wing to centre, Ollie Sapsford will start on the right wing and Timo Vaiusu will replace Sapsford on the subs bench. Should Vaiusu get game time it will be his first class debut for the Magpies who are unbeaten and top of the Championship points table with 18 points out of a possible 20.

Maori All Black and Hurricanes prop Ben May is unavailable for the Magpies with a bout of the flu and will be replaced by former Maori All Black, Blues and Northland prop Namatahi Waa. This will be Waa's first starting XV appearance for the Magpies.

Former Wellington Lions prop Joel Hintz who started for the Magpies in their first three outings of the season returns to the playing 23 and will be on the subs bench. Other changes to the forward pack will see Michael Allardice replace Tom Parsons at lock, Devan Flanders replace Geoff Cridge at blindside flanker and Josh Kaifa replace Brendon O'Connor at openside flanker.

"This is an opportunity for other guys to stake a claim for starting berths. In Brendon's case he has had a lot of minutes," Ozich said.

The Magpies will start as firm favourites against the winless Stags. Their home record against the Stags is 13 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Hawke's Bay have won their past four encounters with the Stags. This equals the Magpies' best ever winning streak against Southland, matching the four consecutive wins from 1972 until 1977.

Tomorrow's game will be the 56th first class encounter between the two provinces. The Magpies have had 25 wins, the Stags 28 and two fixtures have been drawn.

Teams for the 5.45pm clash:

Hawke's Bay Magpies: Caleb Makene, Neria Fomai/Ollie Sapsford, Stacey Ili/Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Mason Emerson, Lincoln McClutchie, Folau Fakatava, Gareth Evans (vice-captain), Josh Kaifa, Devan Flanders, Michael Allardice, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Namatahi Waa, Ash Dixon (captain), Pouri Rakete-Stones. Substitutes: Forwards, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jason Long, Joel Hintz, Tom Parsons, Geoff Cridge, Brendon O'Connor. Backs, Zac Donaldson, Ollie Sapsford/Timo Vaiusu.

Southland Stags: Marty McKenzie, Josh Moorby, Isaac Te Tamaki, Ray Nu'u, Lausili Taliauli, Scott Eade (vice-captain), Logan Crowley, Bill Fukofuka, Matt James, Brayden Mitchell (captain), Mike McKee, Ray Tatafu, Morgan Mitchell, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Joe Walsh. Substitutes: Forwards, Flynn Thomas, Shaun Stodart, Howard Sililoto, Charles Alaimalo, Viliami Tosi. Backs, Jay Renton, Moses Faletolu, Lewis Ormond.