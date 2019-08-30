Hastings Boys' High School first XV rugby lock Julian Goerke is well known for his accurate moves on the field.

However the 17-year-old Year 13 student, who is in his second season in the side, and his family need to be congratulated for the right moves they have made together.

First was the decision of his parents to leave Johannesburg with Goerke and his younger sister to move to New Zealand when he was 6 in search of a better lifestyle.

Then there was their decision to move from Auckland to Hawke's Bay during Goerke's Year 11 studies at Kelston Boys' High School.

"The rugby was definitely a factor and it was also to do with a more rural lifestyle. I'm keen to work in the vineyards and become a winemaker when I leave school. Doing forensics with the police is another option," Goerke explained.

His more immediate priority is to help his HBHS team win their Hurricanes Regional final against Palmerston North Boys' High in Palmerston North today to secure a berth at the National Top Four tournament in that city next week.

"Just because we beat Palmy [40-7 in the first round of the Super 8 in June] last time that doesn't mean we can beat them this weekend. They will be a different team ... especially in Palmy," Goerke said.

The former two-time Auckland West Roller Mills tournament representative, who captained the side in his second year, stressed the importance of sticking to their own structures and plans.

"Basically we have to play similar to what we did last weekend [during the 37-10 semifinal win against St Pat's Town] and move their big pack around and play in the right parts of the field. The excitement is there, we've got a good bond and the boys have been building well," Goerke said.

He has been impressed with how well the Hastings forward pack has improved in recent weeks.

"Fitness was the big thing there. Now we are all fitter it's easier to make the right decisions."

The former Auckland under-16 and under-14 representative, who played all of his junior rugby at the Suburbs club, has made the most of his move south. He agreed the highlight of his time in the Bay has been making the Hurricanes under-18 side which lost 20-10 to their Blues counterparts in Taupo last month.

"It was good to play against some of my old Auckland teammates."

A fan of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and his Springboks counterpart Eben Etzebeth, Goerke, has secured a berth in next year's Magpies Academy squad.

"Obviously the long-term goal is to play for the Magpies and it would be great to do that in future alongside Donny or Emil," he said referring to his 2018 locking partner Donovan Mataira and this season's Emil Crichton.

The HBHS team for today's 2.45pm match at Central Energy Trust Arena:

Mercedes Hodge, Joeli Rauca, Andrew Hayward, Jordan Thompson-Dunn (co-captain), Mefi Tupou, Latrell Ah Kiong, Phillip King-Panapa, Cooper Flanders, Daemon Brough, Connor Wadley (co-captain), Julian Goerke, Emil Crichton, Mosese Fineanganofo, Jacob Dorward, Tini Nu'u. Substitutes: Forwards, Manahi Goulton, Josh Folau, Jeremiah Tuiatua, Fraser Taurima-Heperi, Donovan Godinet. Backs, Charlie Varcoe, Elijah Mataira.

■ Napier Boys' High School will host the annual 16-team national under-15 invitational rugby tournament from Monday until Friday.

The host school and Hastings Boys' High School are among seven of the eight Super 8 schools entered. Gisborne Boys' High aren't represented.

Grounds at Napier Boys' High School and Whitmore Park will be used. On Monday morning NBHS will take on Mount Albert Grammar School at the NBHS No 1 ground from 10.30am and HBHS will meet Wellington College at Whitmore Park No 1 from 11.30am.

On Monday afternoon NBHS will play Tauranga Boys' College from 2.30pm on their No 1 ground and HBHS will take on defending champions Hamilton Boys' High School on Whitmore Park No 2 from 3.30pm. On Tuesday HBHS will battle St Pat's Town from 10am at Whitmore Park No 2 and NBHS will take on New Plymouth Boys' High School from 11am on their No 1 ground.

Playoff matches will be played from Wednesday until Friday. Organisers have stressed that all Auckland teams travelling to the tournament have met stringent health protocols in the wake of the measles outbreak and all of their players have been immunised.