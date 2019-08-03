Hastings Boys' High School's 1st XV rugby side were handed their first Super 8 loss of the season today.

Defending champions Hamilton Boys' High School beat Hastings 26-3 in windy conditions in Hamilton. This means Hamilton, who had lost to Rotorua Boys' High School earlier in the season, will host Hastings in the televised final next weekend.

"We learnt a lot today and will be better for it next week. That display was better to happen now than next week," Hastings manager and former Magpies halfback Jason Bird said afterwards.

"The boys know themselves they didn't play as they would have liked and their frustrations showed at times."

Hamilton led 12-3 at halftime and Hastings only points came from a penalty kicked by first five-eighth Latrell Ah Kiong.

Bird pointed out Hamilton applied a lot of pressure throughout the match and in the right parts of the field.

"We were guilty of not sticking to our game plan as much as we needed to and full credit to Hamilton who played well. There are no excuses from us," Bird said.

It wasn't the result lock Emil Crichton wanted in his 50th appearance for the side.

Loosehead prop Tini Nu'u again carried with purpose for the visitors and had a high workrate. Co-captain and second five-eighth Jordan Thompson-Dunn had another solid game.

In his debut for Hastings Arama Kite provided quality impact off the subs bench at blindside flanker. A Year 12 student, Kite, recently returned to his home province after attending Manawatu's Manukura School.

Napier Boys' High School didn't play today as they lost their away round seven clash 27-15 to Palmerston North Boys' High School on Wednesday.