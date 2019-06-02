Havelock North premier rugby first five-eighth Adam Blake used the emotion associated with his club's 125th anniversary celebrations as fuel on Saturday.

"It was quite emotional on Friday night when some of the old boys I looked up to when I was a ball boy presented us with our jerseys. Life members like Bob Mitchell also spoke," Blake recalled.

Blake responded with a player-of-the-match display in Progressive Meats Havelock North's 33-24 Tui Maddison Trophy fourth round victory against Tremains Andrew Clark Clive at Anderson Park. He succeeded with four of his five attempts at goal and impressed with his tactical kicking with the wind at his back in the second half.

It was appropriate EIT sport and recreation course lecturer Blake, 27, should have such a significant influence on the match. He has represented the club at all levels since he was five and his parents Tom and Fiona were both on the club's 125th anniversary committee.

There was also an extra incentive for Blake to deliver. Two of his EIT course students, Liam Udy-Johns and Donovan Mataira, played No 8 and lock respectively for Clive.

"They had been talking the game up for a couple of weeks and I remained quiet. But there was a bit of banter out on the field and we had a laugh with them afterwards," Blake added.

Along with Blake fullback Mikey Vuicakau shone in the villagers backline. Tighthead prop Tuaniu Tuaniu again provided plenty of grunt to the winning pack.

"It was the biggest crowd I have seen at Anderson Park during my 15 years at the club. Both teams produced a spectacle which was a credit to grassroots rugby and it was well controlled by referee Stu Catley," Havelock North manager Gary Revell said.

Loosies Josh Kaifa and Lucas Goodin had massive workrates for Clive. Jacob Henry operated well in both the fullback and halfback positions as the visitors lost starting halfback Tama Dunn with an early injury.

Central 44 MAC 22

Northfuels Central bounced back in style from their previous week's drubbing to Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports with this Flaxmere Park victory.

"It was a good team performance and pleasing for the boys," Central manager Ian Large said.

He agreed it was a display second five-eighth Lee Stewart deserved in his 200th match for the side. While Stewart displayed the benefits of his vast experience halfback Tom Beachen and fullback Karl Lepelaars also deserved plenty of kudos.

Beachen had his first start of the season and was outstanding in all aspects of play. Lepelaars was courageous on defence and lethal on attack.

Magpies locks Geoff Cridge and Tom Parsons were inspirational in the Central engine room. MAC head coach Anthony Morley said his troops were guilty of moving away from their shape and making too many individual errors.

Winger Roger Paewai was the pick of the MAC players, shining with his ability to create and finish, and he deserved his hat trick. Midfielders Vai Kereti and Lewis Marshall again operated well for the hosts in a backline well directed by first five-eighth Mataeus Marsh.

NOBM 64 Pirate 24

Napier Old Boys Marist spoilt Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports captain and No 8 Hamish Willis' 100th match celebrations with this Tamatea Park win.

"It was one of those weird games which had everything ... 14 tries, two red cards and four yellows," WIT NOBM head coach Craig Gowler said.

His centre Saia Paese was red carded in the second half while Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports tighthead prop Kelsey Miller was marched 20 minutes into the match. Promising props Patrick Teddy and Lee Moleili again exceeded expectations for the visitors.

Fullback Liam Edwards relished his first stint as captain of the Green Machine. Pirate manager Charles Reid said while he couldn't fault the effort from his troops they were disappointed with the result.

"NOBM got us out wide and the score blew out," Reid said.

Willis and tighthead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones were tireless workers in the host pack and second five-eighth Tyrone Dodd-Edwards was the best of the backs.

Taradale 52 Tamatea 20

Taradale Rugby and Sports needed a halftime rev up from co-coach Paul Wise before recording this Bill Mathewson Park victory.

"We didn't show up. We didn't respect Tamatea enough but fortunately we came right in the second half after trailing 20-12 at halftime," Wise explained.

Halfback Thomas Eden had his best outing of the season for the visitors. Lock Jordan Kupa, flanker Iakop Mapu, who grabbed a hat trick to take his season try tally to 15, and No 8 Eru Wano were prominent in the Mighty Maroons pack.

"Our boys did well in the first half but we lacked the necessary impact in the second. It was tough with only 19 players," Tamatea coach Levi Armstrong said.

Busy No 8 Ivan Bellamy and blindside flanker Buffy Wainohu were tireless workers in the Tamatea pack. Second five-eighth Dave Neho was enterprising in the Tamatea backline.

Wainohu and Bellamy are nephews of former MAC premier team front rower Porky Mareikura who died after a heart attack while watching the Hawke's Bay women's championship final between Hastings Rugby and Sports and Napier Technical at Whitmore Park earlier in the day.

Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical and Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports officials agreed not to play their match out of respect to the Mareikura whanau and a decision on whether the match will be played in future is pending.