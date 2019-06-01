At 1m52 Napier Technical winger Isabelle Berry was one of the smallest on the paddock in today's Hawke's Bay women's club rugby final in Napier.

However Berry, 24, who was only playing her fourth game of rugby in her first season in the code, had a huge say in the final outcome with her try 19 minutes from the final whistle. It put the hosts ahead 27-21 and they went on to win the Whitmore Park encounter 27-24 against Hastings Rugby and Sports.

Texans coach Shaun Bell praised Berry's gutsy nature.

"She got knocked out in her first game which was our first match of the season but came back and managed another two games before today's final."

"I'm a teacher at Te Awa School with Chanel and she encouraged me to come along to play. I've enjoyed it. Tech are a very supportive club and I will be back for another season next year," Berry said referring to Tech captain and former Aotearoa Sevens rep Chanel Huddleston.

Bell heaped kudos on his entire squad for the ticker they displayed after trailing 14-5 at halftime and 21-5 early in the second half.

"Obviously the try just before halftime was crucial, the turning of the game and we managed to keep fighting back," Bell said.

First five-eighth Huddleston scored that try after good work from outstanding prop Whitley Mareikura.

Clever tactical kicking from former Black Ferns halfback and three-time world champion Emma Jensen gave Hastings Rugby and Sports the early territorial advantage in the first half. Prop Ashley Palu scored her first try in the 15th minute which Jensen converted. Palu had her second try eight minutes later and captain Jensen again added the extras.

Palu completed her hattrick a minute into the second and Jensen again slotted the conversion. Mareikura scored her first try in the 46th minute which Huddleston converted.

Winger Danielle Tuifao had the hosts trailing 21-17 with her 50th minute try. Five minutes later Mareikura put the Texans ahead for the first time with her second try.

This was scored while Hastings had workaholic blindside flanker Hanna Brough and prop Jamie Heather in the sinbin. Palu and Tech lock Te Aroha Hunt were sinbinned in the first half.

While Berry's had Tech ahead by six points there was still time for Hastings. A Jensen penalty reduced the gap to three points with five minutes remaining.

Referee Cara Hall, who can be proud of her contribution to the spectacle, called the match off with a minute remaining after a spectator had a heart attack.

"Both captains suggested to me it should be called off out of respect to the family involved," Hall said.

Along with Mareikura fellow prop Heaven Spooner and No 8 Kathleen Brown were inspirational in the Tech pack. Fullback Josephine Lolohea made three try-saving tacckles.

Palu, Jensen and Brough were the pick of the Hastings players. Hastings co-coach Thomas Te Pou was rapt with the respect his young side earnt on the day.

"We've got six players who are still at school so this is a young team for the future. With the experience gained from this game they will know how to close out tight games in the future," he added.

Scorers:

Napier Technical 27 (W Mareikura 2, C Huddleston, D Tuifao, I Berry tries; Huddleston con), Hastings Rugby and Sports 24 (A Palu 3 tries; E Jensen 3 cons, pen). HT: Hastings 14-5.