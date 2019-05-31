Far too often we have seen Hawke's Bay rugby imports arrive in the province and go through the motions for their club side before the Magpies season kicks in.

Progressive Meats Havelock North loosie Albert Hemopo doesn't fall into this category. It doesn't matter whether the villagers are trailing by 30 points or up by a similar margin - he exceeds expectations with relentless powerful carries and tireless defensive work.

"I've got to play for the jersey each week. Obviously the main goal is the black and white jersey but before then the blue and black jersey is the priority ... nothing else matters," Hemopo said.

This weekend it's a little different for the "Maori boy with the Aussie twang" as he has been labelled by his Havelock North clubmates. Today he will play for Havelock North in their fourth round Tui Maddison Trophy fixture against Tremains Andrew Clark Clive in the feature match of the villagers' 125th anniversary celebrations at Anderson Park and on Monday he will start at No 8 for the Magpies in their pre-season match against Wairarapa Bush at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings.

"I'll go hard out for 80 minutes against Clive. Sunday will be a recovery day and then I'll be all good for Monday. I want the full 80 against Clive because it's a special occasion," Hemopo said.

"It will mean a lot for our team if we can beat Clive. It will give us a good chance of getting into the semifinals. We've got a few boys in our side who have played over 100 games and have been there for a while. It will put a smile on my face to see everyone else smiling on Saturday."

Although his father hails from King Country, Hemopo, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on Wednesday, has spent most of his life in Sydney so his Aussie twang is understandable. He spent a year at Hastings Boys' High School when he was 16.

"I stayed with my brother Jay back then. He is now coaching an under-10 grade team at the Havelock North club. So there's a family connection with the club ... he told me it was a good club. My rugby manager got in touch with Magpies coach Mark Ozich to see if there were any openings and he told my manager to tell me to come over and prove myself, put my best foot forward and see what happens," Hemopo explained.

He was playing at Shute Shield level in Sydney for the Southern Districts first grade team. Like another of the villagers imports, outside back Anzelo Tuitavuki, Hemopo is working in the boning room at Progressive Meats.

"They are our club's major sponsors so all the connections are working out. There is a lot of hard work involved just like the hard work I have to put in to try and earn a Magpies contract. But I'm enjoying the lifestyle. It's totally different to Sydney. It was a good change coming back here. I can chill out and just focus on my rugby," Hemopo added.

Ozich has been impressed with the progress Hemopo is making and in particular his ability to play all three loose forward positions. Ozich is also excited about the youth spread throughout Monday's squad.

"We're giving these younger guys an opportunity at the next level. There are 17 or 18 players we used in the Tasman game who haven't been included because we believe it's important we show the next tier there is a pathway to the next level."

Winger Michael Buckley, who made eight first class appearances for the Magpies last year, will start at fullback. He is one of four players in the starting XV who have played at first class level for the Bay.

Loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, openside flanker Ricky Hayes and halfback Zac Donaldson are the others. First five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie and prop Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe are the only Magpies bench players who have played at Mitre 10 Cup level.

Former Wellington Lions tighthead prop Joel Hintz, who has impressed in club play for Central, will captain the Magpies. Ozich has named 30 players in case some are forced to withdraw with injuries from today's club play.

Teams for the 1pm match:

Hawke's Bay Magpies: Michael Buckley, Lester Maulolo, Antonio Mikaele-Tu'u, Tyrone Dodd-Edwards, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Kodie Drury-Hawkins, Zac Donaldson, Albert Hemopo, Ricky Hayes, Eru Wano, Donovan Mataira, Dan Law, Joel Hintz (captain), Jack Nelson-Murray, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Substitutes: Damarus Hokianga, Patrick Teddy, Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe, Sean Morrison, Mikaele Tapili, Liam Udy-Johns, Patrick Allen, Iakopo Mapu, Trent Hape, Shamara Brooks, Lincoln McClutchie, Pedro Benzanilla-Corte, Timo Vaiusu, Saia Paese, Junior Malielegaoi.

Wairarapa Bush: Alex Preist, Logan Prendeville-Heberton, Robbie Anderson, Brock Price, Moomoo Falaniko, Josh Pepperell, Daryl Pickering, Sam Shaw, Ryan Knell, James Goodger (captain), Lachie McFadzean, Andrew Smith, Jerry Mapusua, Bruce Kauika-Petersen, Sam Gammie. Substitutes: James Pakoti, Nicholas Hohepa, Vincent Liardet-Smith, Clinton Keil Skelton, BJ Campbell, Joe Tako, Paddy Gluck, Usoalii Samuel Ulavade, Inia Katia, Ausage Faumui.