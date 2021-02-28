Municipal Building opens 2022

Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Image / Supplied.

We're hunting out like-minded potential tenants for the ground floor.

Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre is the cultural heart of Hastings. Comprised of five distinct heritage and modern buildings, Toitoi's vision is to be the most vibrant and significant arts, cultural and events facility in New Zealand.

What's next?

Opening early to mid-2022, the Municipal Building is the last piece of the Toitoi puzzle, so we're hunting out like-minded potential tenants for the ground floor of this remarkable heritage space. We want people and businesses who will infuse this space with creativity and passion. There are several tenancies available. Stage One includes the following hospitality-focused opportunities:

183m² space at the western end of the Municipal Building

This beautiful space opens out to Heretaunga Street, a three metre-wide western laneway and Opera House laneway, so is the perfect spot to create an eye-catching, contemporary, casual dining experience.

61m² space on the corner of Heretaunga and Hastings Streets

This is no ordinary spot. With its proximity to Toitoi and the East 200 block of Hastings, this is a chance to be part of a community of game-changing business owners, who think creatively and strongly believe in the potential of this place.

33m² space directly off the Opera House laneway

Everyone knows the best spot for a great drink is often tucked away from view, and this lovely wee space lends itself to a complementary, distinct offering to its neighbouring restaurant. It's an opportunity to bring the laneway to life, while also making every customer feel like they've stumbled across Hastings' best-kept secret…

Future opportunities

The catering contract for the wider Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre will be up for renewal in November 2022.

Stage Two will include up to a further five tenancies.

How did we get here?

The Municipal Building project is the final part of the Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre work programme. This also included the earthquake-strengthening and refurbishment of the Toitoi Opera House and redevelopment of the former Plaza into the multi-use space: Functions on Hastings.



Earthquake strengthening and interior redevelopment have been the two main stages of the Municipal Building project. The two streams go hand-in-hand.

Feedback gathered from community engagement in 2017 and 2018 indicated a desire for a logical and fitting focus to be identified for the Municipal Building reflective of its history, and as a companion to the Opera House and Functions on Hastings. Based on this community feedback, a combination of commercial and community use most closely aligns with the project's goals.

The vision enabled

The ground floor will include a mix of retail tenants, alongside a newly created flexible performing space for arts and performance. Meanwhile, the first floor will be restored to its former glory, offering a selection of spaces for hire, suitable for groups from 10 to 250 – in a fully refurbished, category one historic building with modern technology options.

Find out more at municipalbuilding.co.nz