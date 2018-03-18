Kiwi Keith's vision for Kinloch unfolds

New Kinloch development has it all: elevation, views of mountains, views of the lake, native bush, and only 3 minutes' walk to the beach.

A prime block of land once owned by former Prime Minister and Governor General Sir Keith Holyoake is now positioned to become the next major development in the thriving Kinloch township in Taupo.

Sir Keith Holyoake served twice as New Zealand's Prime Minister – briefly in 1957, and then between 1960 – 1972, in what still stands as one of the longest terms ever held for the post. He was also Governor General from 1977 – 1980, and is the only person to have held both positions.

It was the vision of Sir Keith Holyoake and his farming partners which saw plans for the Kinloch township evolve into the thriving holiday destination it has become today. When asked on his deathbed in 1983 what his proudest achievement had been, Sir Keith Holyoake replied: "Kinloch". That vision is now becoming a reality with the 'Seven Oaks' development.

Bruce Bartley, one of the developers behind the Seven Oaks project said "We are creating a community that celebrates Kinloch's rich heritage. From the traditional owners who farmed it, this land has long played a part in Kinloch's history. Geographically beautiful, this gently rising land and magnificent water playground is the perfect environment to be crafted into a modern eco-aware community."

Stage One of this development which sees 29 prime sections being released to the market has been met with "eager anticipation" said Bayleys real estate agent Helen Webb.

While viewed as a 'boutique' holiday destination, Kinloch's population and size has continued to grow. Census figures show that in 2006 there were 555 dwellings in Kinloch. By 2013, that number had grown to 684 dwellings – with 70 percent of those classified as 'holiday homes'. In parallel, census figures show the town's population has blossomed from 327 people in 2006 to 489 in 2013. The upcoming 2018 census results will no doubt confirm that this exponential growth has continued over recent years.

Ms Webb said Kinloch's urban spread and population growth had been simultaneously underpinned by a rise in tourism-related activities in the greater Taupo region – most notably driven by the increase in golfing and cycling participants.

The New Zealand Professional Golfers Association ranked the Jack Nicklaus-designed Kinloch Golf Course as the country's best 18-hole amenity, while the nearby Wairakei Golf and Sanctuary course in Taupo came in at sixth spot.

Meanwhile, the opening of Taupo's section of the New Zealand Cycle Trail Project has also attracted thousands of new visitors to the region.

Ms Webb said "The development will be something Kinloch has not seen before, a high-end luxury subdivision, focused on the preservation of native flora and fauna. Only a 3-minute walk from the lake, with sculptures, fitness trails, and parks all setting the scene for a prestigious living environment."

Open days for Seven Oaks are scheduled for the Easter break. For more information on the development, visit the Seven Oaks website.