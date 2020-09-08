COMMENT

Wouldn't it be fantastic if we could take the best offers from each political party and vote for them.

I'd like to have both of Jacinda's and Judith's latest political promises.

The leader of the National Party, Judith Collins, has promised to rebuild Hawke's Bay's Hospital. Wouldn't that be wonderful.

Our hospital is in dire need of some tender loving care to say the least. It's not properly heated, the staff are over worked and there's not enough resources for our ever growing population.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, on the other hand, has declared that if Labour is voted back in by 2021 we will all have an extra day off for Matariki. That is of course unless you are an employer then you will have to pay either extra wages or lose a day's productivity.

That's a very tempting treat.

With the election just around the corner, the sweet deals are being thrown around by all parties.

Except New Zealand First because I'm not quite sure what Winston Peters is up to.

His interview with Jack Tane on TV One's Q and A on Sunday was just astonishing. He got really angry, he was much happier on Monday night on telly climbing on to trains.

This year has been astounding when it comes to politics.

It's also been a terrible year in more ways than one. Personally I think Jacinda and her team have done a good job in circumstances we could never have imagined.

I also think the Judith Collins is doing a great job for her party that was just about on its knees.

It seems to me she has taken charge and is leading them in a clear and calm path toward the elections.

Is it too little too late? Probably but in a year that has been anything but normal nothing would surprise me.

Linda Hall is Assistant Editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

It is electioneering time but it's also spring time. I remember going into the winter months after lockdown with a sense of dread.

Everything was so uncertain and we were facing long, cold dark nights.

But now with the light lasting longer and the air warmer (on some days), blossoms bursting out on our fruit trees, spring flowers popping up and the anticipation of summer gardens, warm days and barbecues, our little corner of the world looks pretty darn good.

However, there have been many events cancelled or postponed and I feel so sorry for the entertainment industry which, I think, has been the hardest hit of all.

Just when they thought things were coming right the move to level 2 has knocked it down again.

But we have to try to stay positive. Laughter is not cancelled, family is not either. Hope is definitely not cancelled and neither is being positive.

Friends are not cancelled either. I had four of my school friends over for lunch on Saturday. It was a glorious day and we sat outside, talked, laughed, ate and reminisced for hours.

I know that when we move to level 1 Hawke's Bay residents will embrace the arts with open arms. We are pretty darn good at sharing the caring around here.



