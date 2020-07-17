We're delighted to have the New Zealand International Film Festival at MTG Century Theatre again this year.
Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, the movies were initially proposed to be shown online only and then only in the four main centres. After a fair bit of coaxing and cajoling on our part, and no doubt from other regions, we have the film festival back in the beautiful surroundings of the Century Theatre.
The festival is happening really quickly, with opening night on Friday, July 24 - less than a week away. It's also a shortened festival running through until Sunday, August 2, so you'll need to be focused and act promptly in order to enjoy some great films in a wonderful setting.
Given the very short timeframe and the understandable belief that the festival would be cancelled altogether, there was no brochure printed this year. We have a one page flyer listing the screenings, which can be collected at MTG. We need your help to spread the word!
The opening film, True History of the Kelly Gang, based on Peter Carey's fictional novel of the same name, is a powerful retelling of the Ned Kelly legend. Please note there are strobe effects in this film. Having missed Nightingale last year I will make sure I get to see this dramatic reimagining. As this is being shown on opening night, included with the price is a glass of wine or juice and canapes.
I'm really excited by the depth of films being shown over the course of the 10-day festival.
From films exploring gender and identity, underdogs standing up against those with power, confronting abuse and the impacts of colonisation, horror and music there's something for everyone. One New Zealand film, The Girl on the Bridge, explores the complex subject of suicide and one individual's battle to make a change.
Film festival regulars will be delighted to know a Juliette Binoche film is on the schedule. The Truth, also starring Catherine Deneuve, explores the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship and the roles played by each person in a family.
The closing film, The County, follows one woman's determined fight, after losing her husband, against an all-powerful farming co-operative.
It's a truly great line-up this year, packed into a short pace of time and there isn't a film on the list that I wouldn't be delighted to watch (horror film excluded – not my cup of tea).
The New Zealand International Film Festival yet again offers an opportunity to explore different worlds, to see things through different eyes and to challenge our perceptions. I, for one, cannot wait to experience the riches of the festival and be challenged on my way of seeing the world.
Given the short timeframe we'd really appreciate your support in spreading the word about the film festival among your friends, colleagues and families.
Laura Vodanovich is MTG director
NZIFF at MTG Hawke's Bay
Friday, July 24
6pm True History of the Kelly Gang – opening event
Saturday, July 25
11am Heroic Losers
2pm In the Name of the Land
6pm The Truth
Sunday, July 26
11am If Only
2pm While at War
6pm Relic
Monday, July 27
2pm The Truth
6pm Rurangi
Tuesday, July 28
2pm In the Name of the Land
6pm Corpus Christi
Wednesday, July 29
2pm While at War
6pm The Girl on the Bridge
Thursday, July 30
2pm True History of the Kelly Gang
6pm Wendy
Friday, July 31
2pm The County
6pm Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Saturday, August 1
11am Corpus Christi
2pm The Perfect Candidate
6pm LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears
Sunday, August 2
11am Wendy
2pm Once Were Brothers
6pm The County