We're delighted to have the New Zealand International Film Festival at MTG Century Theatre again this year.

Originally cancelled due to Covid-19, the movies were initially proposed to be shown online only and then only in the four main centres. After a fair bit of coaxing and cajoling on our part, and no doubt from other regions, we have the film festival back in the beautiful surroundings of the Century Theatre.

The festival is happening really quickly, with opening night on Friday, July 24 - less than a week away. It's also a shortened festival running through until Sunday, August 2, so you'll need to be focused and act promptly in order to enjoy some great films in a wonderful setting.

Given the very short timeframe and the understandable belief that the festival would be cancelled altogether, there was no brochure printed this year. We have a one page flyer listing the screenings, which can be collected at MTG. We need your help to spread the word!

The opening film, True History of the Kelly Gang, based on Peter Carey's fictional novel of the same name, is a powerful retelling of the Ned Kelly legend. Please note there are strobe effects in this film. Having missed Nightingale last year I will make sure I get to see this dramatic reimagining. As this is being shown on opening night, included with the price is a glass of wine or juice and canapes.

I'm really excited by the depth of films being shown over the course of the 10-day festival.

From films exploring gender and identity, underdogs standing up against those with power, confronting abuse and the impacts of colonisation, horror and music there's something for everyone. One New Zealand film, The Girl on the Bridge, explores the complex subject of suicide and one individual's battle to make a change.

Film festival regulars will be delighted to know a Juliette Binoche film is on the schedule. The Truth, also starring Catherine Deneuve, explores the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship and the roles played by each person in a family.

The closing film, The County, follows one woman's determined fight, after losing her husband, against an all-powerful farming co-operative.

It's a truly great line-up this year, packed into a short pace of time and there isn't a film on the list that I wouldn't be delighted to watch (horror film excluded – not my cup of tea).

Laura Vodanovich

The New Zealand International Film Festival yet again offers an opportunity to explore different worlds, to see things through different eyes and to challenge our perceptions. I, for one, cannot wait to experience the riches of the festival and be challenged on my way of seeing the world.

Given the short timeframe we'd really appreciate your support in spreading the word about the film festival among your friends, colleagues and families.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director

NZIFF at MTG Hawke's Bay

Friday, July 24

6pm True History of the Kelly Gang – opening event

Saturday, July 25

11am Heroic Losers

2pm In the Name of the Land

6pm The Truth

Sunday, July 26

11am If Only

2pm While at War

6pm Relic

Monday, July 27

2pm The Truth

6pm Rurangi

Tuesday, July 28

2pm In the Name of the Land

6pm Corpus Christi

Wednesday, July 29

2pm While at War

6pm The Girl on the Bridge

Thursday, July 30

2pm True History of the Kelly Gang

6pm Wendy

Friday, July 31

2pm The County

6pm Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Saturday, August 1

11am Corpus Christi

2pm The Perfect Candidate

6pm LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears

Sunday, August 2

11am Wendy

2pm Once Were Brothers

6pm The County