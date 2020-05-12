Covid-19 has been a long hard road.

Mostly, Labour has steered us deftly towards an end destination, that we can now see in the distance shimmering on the horizon - an arrival point that is free of Covid-19 restrictions.

Freedom.

Normality. (The new 'normality' by the way - nothing will be the same again).

But this week, Labour hit a bumpy patch.

When it comes to the 10-person limit applied to mourners at funerals under level 2, they have got it wrong.

It has hurt families and whanau grieving during lockdown, because the rule isn't fair.

It seems poorly thought through, and inconsistent compared against social restrictions under level 2.

On Thursday this week more than 10 people can gather in a cafe, as long as they are roughly 2m apart, seated and observe physical distancing.

Next week, pubs and bars can invite punters back in, again, 2m apart, seated etc.

Yet only 10 people are allowed to attend a funeral or tangi.

A funeral is likely to be attended by multiple "bubbles".

You are not required to physically distance from someone in your bubble, and under level 3 we have expanded our bubbles.

So multiple bubbles could attend a funeral, sit closely together, and still distance themselves from others.

Tradition and human nature compel us to embrace one another physically when we grieve - some well chosen words from a funeral director or celebrant could reinforce the rules.

No one wants to spread illnesses.

But even though we may not be able to touch, being able to see and speak to people who have gathered to support mourners is healthy.

It must be hardest right now for the direct family of people who have passed away. They can grieve within their small group, but are being prevented from feeling external love and support of others.

As a nation, lockdown has tested our mental health - it has been tough. Grieving is tough enough, but when done under extreme circumstances, it's really tough.

The 10-person limit at funerals lacks the logic of other social restrictions, and is a stick caught in the spokes of the grief cycle.

It should be relaxed, with strong, compassionate guidelines so that grieving families can heal, not hurt.