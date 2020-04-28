Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise offers her thoughts on why it is important to Go Local as we emerge from Level 3.

As we transition out of lockdown, many local businesses are showing resilience and innovation to operate under the Government guidelines of alert level 3.

They need our support now, more than ever.

It's impressive to see how many have been proactive, made a plan and are adapting to the new environment we find ourselves in.

Napier City Council is focused on encouraging residents to 'support local' by spending regionally and promoting local businesses across their own networks.

We really are all in this together. Purchasing and sourcing Hawke's Bay produced goods and services, and recommending local businesses to your friends and family, will help shape our recovery and see us bounce back as quickly as possible.

In many ways, Hawke's Bay is one economy and economic flow on is felt throughout the region.

Opportunities to businesses to promote themselves regionally, such as the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce's 'Be in the Bay', are a great tool for them to use to get regional reach and provide locals with a virtual signpost when they are looking for Hawke's Bay-based experiences, retail, hospitality and services.

From a Napier-centric perspective, the council is looking at a 'support local' approach that combines providing links and connections for businesses to quality advice and research, driving Napierites to spend in our city first and foremost, and developing our ongoing Response-Recovery Plan as we move through the alert levels.

At a micro-level our economy is about the wellbeing of our people. We want to build a momentum of Napier people supporting Napier and Hawke's Bay businesses so that together, we thrive.

Ka noho ki to kainga (Stay home)

Pakaru te hurihanga (Break the chain)

Kia Ora ai te iwi (Save lives)