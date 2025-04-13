The company exports premium pet food to more than 30 countries including the United States - which is its biggest market.

Cyclone Gabrielle flooded the huge facility in February 2023, just months after it opened, which led to a large rebuild effort. It roared back to life later that year.

It’s now facing fresh challenges.

“Ziwi is a strong brand with solid growth in many markets,” a Ziwi spokeswoman said.

“But like most exporters here and around the world, we are navigating a tough market.

“This is due to a range of factors including a global downturn in consumer demand in key markets.

Ziwi exports to over 30 countries. Photo / Ziwi

“Other events, like New Zealand’s recent outbreak of the Avian influenza, have [also] had an impact.

“To date, we’ve opted for production slowdowns at our Awatoto super kitchen, versus losing our highly trained, skilled teams.”

She said no staff had lost jobs at this stage.

The spokeswoman confirmed staffing hours had been impacted and were based on “the demand forecast which naturally fluctuates”.

The US market

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause for most countries, including New Zealand, relating to recently declared global tariffs.

Ziwi has an office in the US.

“Ziwi has been established in [North America] since 2007 and is our largest market, responsible for approximately 40% of our revenue,” the spokeswoman said.

Ziwi's super kitchen near Napier in late 2023 after its Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Since the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs were announced, the New Zealand Government is still working to understand the details and impact to the NZ export industry.”

As well as 168 staff at the Awatoto site, Ziwi employs about 80 staff at its Freeze-Dried Foods site in Hastings.

Ziwi also has a small manufacturing site in Burnham near Christchurch and a corporate office in Auckland.

It recently relocated its Tauranga packaging operations to its Hawke’s Bay sites and closed a small facility in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows “as we continue to optimise our Awatoto super kitchen”.

Ziwi was crowned the 2024 Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of The Year.

It’s owned by Hong Kong-based investment firm FountainVest.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.