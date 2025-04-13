“Ziwi has been established in [North America] since 2007 and is our largest market, responsible for approximately 40% of our revenue,” the spokeswoman said.
“Since the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs were announced, the New Zealand Government is still working to understand the details and impact to the NZ export industry.”
As well as 168 staff at the Awatoto site, Ziwi employs about 80 staff at its Freeze-Dried Foods site in Hastings.
Ziwi also has a small manufacturing site in Burnham near Christchurch and a corporate office in Auckland.
It recently relocated its Tauranga packaging operations to its Hawke’s Bay sites and closed a small facility in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows “as we continue to optimise our Awatoto super kitchen”.