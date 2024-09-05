Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble’s bad bus dreams: Recalling the struggles of travel in the 60s and 70s

By Wyn Drabble
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Combine a winding, hilly road with a hot day and you were trapped in a metal torture tube, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / 123rf

Combine a winding, hilly road with a hot day and you were trapped in a metal torture tube, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / 123rf

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

I realise the content of my weekend bad bus dream will mean something to only a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today