Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: To everything there is a season

4 minutes to read

The full-on rose show will last about two or three weeks, says Wyn Drabble . Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Wyn Drabble

There I was preparing a modest dinner and gazing out the kitchen window. Outside, before my eyes, were buds and blossoms and a bonanza of burgeoning blooms. The display was far from modest.

Of course,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.