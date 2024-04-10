Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Perhaps teachers should bring a bit of laughter to the classroom

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Michael Linsin, who founded Smart Classroom Management in 2009, says the key to capturing pupils’ attention is to tap into their desire for adventure, laughter, challenge and fascination, writes Wyn Drabble.

Michael Linsin, who founded Smart Classroom Management in 2009, says the key to capturing pupils’ attention is to tap into their desire for adventure, laughter, challenge and fascination, writes Wyn Drabble.

OPINION

A report recently released by the Education Review Office says school classroom behaviour must improve. A study found New Zealand school pupils are among the worst-behaved in the OECD.

This came as rather the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today