Mitre 10 Park will host the Magpies Ranfurly Shield defence against King Country. Photo / NZME

The first Ranfurly Shield fixture for 2024 will be played at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby confirmed the June 26 match against neighbours King Country will be hosted at the regional sports park with McLean Park unavailable due to turf maintenance.

It’s the 11th time in history that Hawke’s Bay has played a shield defence outside of their traditional home in Napier. This includes eight times at Nelson Park in Hastings from 1922-1926 as well as taking it on the road to Wellington 1925, and Canterbury in 1926.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby commercial manager Dan Somerville was “excited” about seeing shield rugby back in Hastings.

“We are really looking forward to having the Ranfurly Shield back and putting it on the line against King Country, whilst we did have options to hold this fixture at other venues including in Taupō, we wanted to host this in Hawke’s Bay with our members, sponsors and local fans front of mind.”

Mitre 10 Park general manager Glenn Lucas said he was stoked to host the clash.

“We are honored, through this fixture, to become a small part in the long history of Ranfurly Shield rugby.”

Whilst the Wednesday 3pm kickoff time might prove challenging for some, the union is hoping to explore ways to allow as many people to attend as possible.

The venue, with 2500 seats and ample room on embankment areas, has established itself as an ideal venue for multiple sports and successfully hosted Tui games last season.

“We hope that parents will pick their kids up from school and head along with local employers letting staff off a little early to come down to watch as well,” Somerville said.

“We are looking to approach some local businesses to support this initiative as match day sponsors with the hope to make it very affordable or cost free for people to attend.”

With some Magpies still being committed to their Super Rugby franchises for this match, Magpies assistant coach Sam McNicol was excited at the prospect of a number of up-and-coming players being able to show their ability for the first time in the black and white jersey.

“This shield game against King Country gives us the chance to see some of our top performing club rugby talent play alongside our more experienced Magpies and show the depth that has been developed over the last few years.

“Our wider training group has been working hard and playing well.”

No announcements have been made on when the broken Ranfurly Shield will arrive back in Hawke’s Bay. It was returned to Wellington just days after last year’s triumph in two pieces after being broken during Magpies revelry in Napier after the victory.

It is understood the trophy is still in the hands of the New Zealand Rugby Union.

If the Magpies beat King Country, Heartland Rugby champions South Canterbury will challenge for the shield at McLean Park on July 27.



