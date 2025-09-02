Afterwards, about 12,000 New Zealanders, including many who had served in Europe and the East, formed J-Force units in the British Commonwealth Occupation Force in Japan from 1946 to 1948, demilitarising the zone, providing security, supervising local administration, and assisting with social and political rebuilding, primarily around Yamaguchi, Honshu.

On Tuesday, guest speaker and retired Navy commander David Anson, whose grandfather served in five campaigns abroad, said that while New Zealanders served mainly overseas for all but three days of the war, those at home, in addition to the grief of losing family overseas, knew how close it was with the falling of Hong Kong and Singapore from December 1941 to February 1942.

The arrival of 80,000 personnel from the US protected New Zealand and offered security for those at home, he said.

The gathering was also addressed by Clubs Napier president Brian Strong, and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise. A prayer of remembrance and the benediction were delivered by Rev Alan Burnett, and the ode was recited by Alan Lawton.

