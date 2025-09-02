Advertisement
World War II’s end 80 years ago marked in Napier

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Clubs Napier president Brian Strong (left) and guest speaker and retired Navy commander David Anson at Tuesday's V-J Day 80th anniversary commemoration of the end of World War 2. Photo / Doug Laing

One of the last commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II has been held in Napier.

The commemoration on Tuesday at Clubs Napier, formerly the Napier RSA, marked 80 years since the signing of Japanese surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri

