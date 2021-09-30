Workers injured in three separate morning incidents in Hawke's Bay

Three people have been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate to serious injuries following three separate workplace incidents across the region.
Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the crew was called to a logging site near Te Pohue about 4am, after a log rolled on to a truck driver while it was being loaded from a skid site.
The man, in his 50s, is believed to have suffered moderate to serious pelvic and leg injuries.
He remained in a serious condition as of 2pm, a hospital spokesperson said.