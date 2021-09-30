Workers injured in three separate morning incidents in Hawke's Bay

About 6.40am the team was again called north to Putere, near Wairoa, after a logging truck driver, a woman in her 50s, went off the road, Wilmot said.

She suffered moderate to serious shoulder injuries in the crash but was discharged on Friday afternoon.

WorkSafe has reminded people to take care on-farm this spring after two people were killed this time last year, including an incident involving a rolled quad bike. Photo / NZME

The rescue chopper was also tasked to transport a farmer, believed to be a man in his 60s, after he suffered moderate injuries in a quad bike roll about 8.50am near Eskdale.

He remained in a stable condition as of 2pm, the hospital spokesperson said.

WorkSafe has been contacted by Hawke's Bay Today about the incidents.

Last month, its manager for regulatory practice Brent Austin urged farmers to take care during this busy time of spring.

Two farmers were killed in farm accidents in Hawke's last September, one who was struck by a rolling quadbike and another when a tractor rolled.

Austin said vehicles continued to be the primary source of harm in on-farm fatalities.

He encouraged people to consider how they manage fatigue and provide training for new staff, as well as making sure people wear seatbelts when in a vehicle and install crush protection on quad bikes.