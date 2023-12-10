Dannevirke and Woodville Choirs combine to sing African Noel.

Three choirs from Tararua joined to put on a concert in Woodville’s Holy Trinity Church last Saturday in the second concert after great success in the Dannevirke Anglican Church on November 18.

Woodville’s Stand Up And Sing perform Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

The Viking Choir sings American Pie.

The concept was the inspiration of Dannevirke’s Lyn Falconer and Woodville’s Vicky Tomlinson who thought combining their choirs into one concert just might work and when Totara College’s Ruth Peters added her choir it was almost a certainty.

Totara College sings Lion Sleeps Tonight.

As 7pm approached more and more visitors filled the church – literally – as a group of nearly 40 Christian campervanners staying at the Racecourse decided to come along taking the numbers to well in excess of 150.

An absolutely full Anglican Holy Trinity Church gets ready to sing themselves.

What a great night!

The choirs, bolstered in confidence, really performed to their peak and the audience totally responded. It was a night to be truly remembered and hopefully a forerunner of more to come.

The three choirs sing Rongopai.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.







