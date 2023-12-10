Three choirs from Tararua joined to put on a concert in Woodville’s Holy Trinity Church last Saturday in the second concert after great success in the Dannevirke Anglican Church on November 18.
The concept was the inspiration of Dannevirke’s Lyn Falconer and Woodville’s Vicky Tomlinson who thought combining their choirs into one concert just might work and when Totara College’s Ruth Peters added her choir it was almost a certainty.
As 7pm approached more and more visitors filled the church – literally – as a group of nearly 40 Christian campervanners staying at the Racecourse decided to come along taking the numbers to well in excess of 150.
What a great night!
The choirs, bolstered in confidence, really performed to their peak and the audience totally responded. It was a night to be truly remembered and hopefully a forerunner of more to come.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.