Windy but warmer than usual weather on way for Hawke's Bay

Sunday afternoon provided some good weather for sailing, off Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Despite entering the middle of winter, the weather forecast includes some surprisingly warm temperatures will begin the week across Hawke's Bay.

Northerlies and northwesterlies will bring relatively warm temperatures this week particularly on Monday and Tuesday across the region.

However, they will also bring some windy conditions as well.

"[The weather] is moving into a bit of a windy regime," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

"The stronger northwesterlies [forecast this week] help bump the temperature up and there are two reasons for that."

He said that was down to warmer air being brought from the north - as opposed to colder air from the south - and also wind generally warms up as it comes over the ranges into Hawke's Bay.

"You have wind coming over the ranges and as it comes over the ranges and descends it warms up."

Temperatures will reach a high of around 17C in areas like Napier, Hastings and Wairoa on Monday and Tuesday and slightly lower in areas like Waipukurau.

Rain could arrive in the region on Wednesday for a spell, followed by heavy winds on Thursday, and a possible change to southerlies on Friday or Saturday - which will bring colder temperatures again.

"We will see the southerlies come back," McInnes said.

"That will make things a bit cloudy and a bit damp and a bit colder unfortunately."