Big names in hip-hop and R&B set to hit the Napier Stage in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Big names in hip-hop and R&B set to hit the Napier Stage in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Some of the biggest American hip-hop and R&B artists of their time are making their way to Hawke’s Bay in the summer of 2023 as part of the Flava Juicy festival.

Napier is one of five New Zealand towns to host the new festival, bringing the heat this summer with some of the hottest hip-hop and R&B artists from the 90s and 2000s.

Juicy Festival is an R18 one-day festival scheduled for nine shows across Australia and New Zealand this summer, including Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland, Whangārei, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Flava and Culture Kings are bringing Juicy Fest to Napier’s Tremain Field at Park Island on January 5.

Locals can expect to see Nelly, Ne-Yo, and Ja Rule headline the festival, with Chingy, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Twista, Bow Wow & Lloyd to be performing throughout the afternoon.

To make tickets more accessible, Juicy Fest has set up a payment plan option to pay off your ticket in smaller instalments. You can check that out here: https://www.juicyfest.co/#Hero.

Napier Courier and Hastings Leader each have a double pass to give away - all you have to do to enter is go to our Juicy Fest giveaway post on our Facebook pages and comment with why you want to go and who you would take.

Napier Courier Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NapierCourier

Hastings Leader Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HastingsLeader











