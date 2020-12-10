Who will be crowned Hawke's Bay T20 cricket champs?

Liam Hall bowling for Cornwall against Havelock North in the opening round of the Laver & Wood Trophy last month. Photo / Paul Taylor

The winner of Hawke's Bay men's premier club cricket's Laver & Wood Trophy Twenty20 competition will be crowned on Saturday at Nelson Park in Napier.

Three round-five matches will be played in the morning, with three clubs still having the chance to make the 3pm decider.

The final round-robin games see Havelock North play Napier Old Boys Marist, Taradale play Napier Tech and Cornwall play Central Hawke's Bay, with all games starting at 11 am.

After four rounds of the competition, Cornwall, Napier Tech and Central Hawke's Bay are all at the top of the standings with three wins and a loss each.

Napier Tech can lock in a spot in the 3pm final by beating Taradale, who have triumphed in just one of their four matches so far.

That would leave Cornwall and Central to play off for the other place, but should Tech slip up, both clubs could make the title match on net run rate and face each other again in the afternoon.

Hawke's Bay captain Angus Schaw is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having racked up 240 runs for Cornwall including a blistering 143 not out off 75 balls against Napier Old Boys Marist in round two.

Napier Tech bowler Tyler Annand has taken the most wickets thus far with 11.

The Hawke's Bay women's premier grade wraps up on Friday evening with two matches in the sixth round of the competition.

Taradale and Napier Tech, who have both won four games each, will play off for the title at Taradale Park at 5.30 pm.

Hastings Hibernian play Napier Old Boys Marist at the same time and venue.