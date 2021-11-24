White Ribbon Week shining light on violence prevention in Dannevirke

The committee tied ribbons around trees and placed remembrance plaques. Photo / Leanne Warr

Stories of "change" were the focus of the White Ribbon campaign this week in Dannevirke.

Sergeant Gary McKernon, who is also a White Ribbon ambassador, told those assembled at the opening this week that the idea was to "shine a light on what works for violence prevention in our communities".

"We know there are many people out there who have really inspiring stories of change and redemption that could help people who are currently trapped in abusive and violent relationships.

"We want to know how they coped. Where they got the support and the tools to help them change their situation."

McKernon said they wanted to hear from not just survivors of family harm, but also the perpetrators.

The opening also included posters with stories of women who had been abused and ultimately killed.

"Each and every story could have had a different result and every element of abuse is avoidable," McKernon said.

"We just need the change."

He said this year's campaign focused on educating and promoting key domains of behavioural change, including healthy masculinities and respect.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said the faces of the women on the posters triggered other stories.

"Sometimes maybe we need to do more and wrap ourselves around those people.

"I think it's only when we hear those stories that we connect with those stories. It's only when we do that without judgement that we can truly help people."

Collis said that, more than ever, people needed to walk with empathy and take the time to understand the back story.

She said we needed to unite together and make change, more strongly than ever, especially with the current challenges being faced with health, wellbeing and Covid.

Councillors at this week's council meeting were asked to take the pledge to commit to actions reducing men's violence against women.

McKernon, along with Hannah Kingi, from the Tararua Abuse Intervention Network, was also interviewed on Radio Dannevirke.

Schools were also able to take part with a rock hunt.

On Thursday, members of the committee tied white ribbons around trees on Stanley Street and put up remembrance plaques.