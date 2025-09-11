Advertisement
White Ferns bolter: Hawke’s Bay’s Flora Devonshire’s head ‘spinning’ after world cup call-up

By Aiden McLaughlin
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Sophie Devine has announced she will step down as captain of the White Ferns T20 side after the Women’s T20 World Cup in October. Video / Corey Fleming

Hawke’s Bay’s Flora Devonshire is the undoubted bolter in the White Ferns’ Cricket World Cup squad.

Just six months after debuting for the T20 side against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, Devonshire has edged out Auckland’s Fran Jonas for the upcoming ODI event in India and Sri Lanka, which kicks off

