Anti-vaping lobby Vape-Free Kids NZ is calling for laws to enable the closure of shops that continually breach tobacco and vaping regulations.

The call specifically targets slashing the number of tobacco and vaping outlets to improve enforcement, which Vape-Free Kids NZ (VFKNZ) advocates say has been shown to be pointless, based on recent cases. They include a Hastings shop’s offending over more than two years before a prosecution that ended in Hastings District Court on September 11. Fines totalling $8000 were imposed on an owner and employee for breaches of the regulations.

In Christchurch last month, a dairy operator, who had fled the country, was fined $56,000. Both cases involved allegations of selling cigarettes to minors and illegally selling single cigarettes to customers who used code or passwords at the counter to shield the nature of the offending.

Youth smoking and vaping issues arise in Parliament's Smoke-free Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill No 2, on which submissions close on Friday night. Photo / NZME

Submissions on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill No 2, being considered by Parliament’s health select committee, close at 11.59pm tonight.