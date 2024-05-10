Love Food Hate Waste spokesperson Kate Fenwick says our bad habits are not only hitting us in the pocket but the food that ends up in the bin has an enormous impact on the environment.

Just in case costs money — especially when it comes to food.

Think about how many times you have reached for something in the supermarket thinking ‘I’ll buy that just in case I need it’ and then think about how much of that purchase ended up in the bin.

In a region that grows some of the best produce in the country, it’s a bit of a kick in the guts to learn, according to Love Food Hate Waste, that households throw out $290 million worth of fruit and vegetables nationwide every year.

We know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into producing these crops. How devastating for the growers and their workers to realise that after all of their hard work, some consumers just toss produce in the bin. It’s a huge waste of resources.

Love Food Hate Waste spokesperson Kate Fenwick says our bad habits are not only hitting us in the pocket but the food that ends up in the bin has an enormous impact on the environment.

“A lot of people are habitual buyers. They buy broccoli and lettuce every week just because that’s what they have always done even if they have thrown half of last week’s out.

“Dates on products are also a source of wasted food. Best-before dates don’t mean you can’t use them after that date. Food safety is important but things such as yoghurt and cream cheese will be fine long past their use-by date.”

Kate who runs food waste courses throughout the country says consumers can save money and waste simply by buying what they need.

“When you shop don’t buy something because you think you should eat it. Instead, buy what you know you will eat. I used to buy a 2kg bag of carrots and waste most of them. Now I buy three at a time. You can always get more carrots.

“It’s the same with apples. Instead of buying a bag, buy a few at a time. It’s simple steps like this that help us reduce waste.”

Another tip from Kate was to have an “eat first” shelf in your fridge.

“Love Food Hate Waste has just launched some reusable Eat Me First stickers. The free stickers are the perfect reminder to everyone in your household that no more would be bought until the yogurt or cream cheese is eaten.”

When you shop don’t buy something because you think you should eat it. Instead, buy what you need to save waste.

Kate says it’s scary the amount of food waste and that she feels for the growers who are expected to produce perfection.

“Anyone who has grown fruit and vegetables knows that lots of their produce grows with bumps and lumps but it still tastes good.

“Unfortunately all the produce that ends up in front of consumers on supermarket shelves is perfect. Most of it is the same size and not a mark on any of it. It’s conditioned us to look for perfection.

“We also don’t have as many roadside stalls so rely on supermarkets where you can buy just about any fruit and vegetable all year round.

“Bring back the weird-shaped produce. We shouldn’t have to go out of our way to buy it. It should be in front of us. ”

Kate says her 10-year-old son is much better at using the ‘eat first’ shelf in their fridge.

“He also learned to serve himself the right amount of food and I have got a lot better at cooking the right amount.

“We make his lunch together so I know he will eat it. Kids waste a lot of food so instead of giving them an array of things to choose from make it simple, give them fewer options.

“Eat your leftovers or freeze them.

“Throwing away food is a huge waste of resources.”

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.



