Whānau asked to exercise caution as Hawke’s Bay urupa desecrated by floods

Hazel Paul-Utera and her family work to restore family burial sites at the Omahu urupa. Photo / Paul Taylor

As communities across Hawke’s Bay continue to grieve, whānau from the Omahu community are gathering to help clear widespread damage to their local urupa (burial ground).

Amidst the dust and silt that lingers, families with strong ties to the community have returned to the Omahu urupa to help clean up.

Many burial sites were destroyed, ranging from recent burials to those who passed away last century. Hazel Paul-Utera was there with her whānau helping rebuild the desecrated graves of many of her siblings and close relatives.

“We’re just trying to let everybody know they are there,” she said.

Hazel pointed to two badly damaged plots, as her family worked tirelessly to rake and restore the sites.

“They were only just buried last year, and the flood just washed all the dirt off their graves.”

She said advice given to those whose loved one’s plots were affected was to exercise caution around the sites, as many of the open graves could carry diseases.

It was recommended that people wear masks and avoid going near some of the older sites.

Hazel said a hapū meeting had been planned for Friday afternoon at the local marae for people to discuss the next steps.

“Some of the families are already in their homes trying to clean them up.”

While a rāhui has not yet been placed, officials and local iwi have stressed that there are risks involved and personal circumstances to consider.

“With the substantial flooding across the region, some urupa may have been submerged. As the water subsides there may be disturbances to some burial sites, particularly Ōmahu Urupa,” said Ngati Kahungunu iwi Smart Services and Communications advisor Ruth Wong.

“A rāhui has not been placed yet to allow whānau to come in and assess damage to the urupa.

“There are health and safety issues to consider, as well as respecting the taonga of these sites. Unless you are whānau, you should not enter. If you do enter, please wear gloves and masks due to the potential disease and health risks.”



















