Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Whale rider: Jeremy Whale wins showjumping event in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Hawke's Bay rider Vicki Wilson on Artemis. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay rider Vicki Wilson on Artemis. Photo / Ian Cooper

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand’s showjumping stars of the future were celebrated in style at the Bayleys National Young Horse Championship Show in Hastings at the weekend. Hampton Downs rider Jeremy Whale was the toast of the town, as the leading rider of the show prize, bolstered by his two age group titles.

Matamata horsewoman Vicki Prendergast steered Leanne West’s Six Sixty SP to victory in the Matthew Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Championship final (co-sponsored by the New Zealand Hanoverian Society), with Jesse Linton (Hastings) adding his seventh age group crown to his trophy cabinet with a win in the UltraMox Six-Year-Old Championship aboard Icarus NZPH.

Hawke's Bay showjumper Jesse Linton on astride Icarus. Photo / Ian Cooper
Hawke's Bay showjumper Jesse Linton on astride Icarus. Photo / Ian Cooper

New Zealand Performance Horses were the leading breeders of the show, with Vicki Prendergast’s Selena C taking the best-performed mare and Euro Sport Centavos the leading stallion.

It was hot work at the Bayleys National Young Horse Championship Show in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper
It was hot work at the Bayleys National Young Horse Championship Show in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

For full results, head to https://www.evoevents.co.nz/resultClass/2135885011/-1/8.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from Hawkes Bay Today