Hawke's Bay rider Vicki Wilson on Artemis. Photo / Ian Cooper

New Zealand’s showjumping stars of the future were celebrated in style at the Bayleys National Young Horse Championship Show in Hastings at the weekend. Hampton Downs rider Jeremy Whale was the toast of the town, as the leading rider of the show prize, bolstered by his two age group titles.

Matamata horsewoman Vicki Prendergast steered Leanne West’s Six Sixty SP to victory in the Matthew Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Championship final (co-sponsored by the New Zealand Hanoverian Society), with Jesse Linton (Hastings) adding his seventh age group crown to his trophy cabinet with a win in the UltraMox Six-Year-Old Championship aboard Icarus NZPH.

Hawke's Bay showjumper Jesse Linton on astride Icarus. Photo / Ian Cooper

New Zealand Performance Horses were the leading breeders of the show, with Vicki Prendergast’s Selena C taking the best-performed mare and Euro Sport Centavos the leading stallion.

It was hot work at the Bayleys National Young Horse Championship Show in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

For full results, head to https://www.evoevents.co.nz/resultClass/2135885011/-1/8.



