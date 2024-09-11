Bowman, a roofer and father of one, was “pretty well known around town”, they said, having been the courier for Havelock North for a period of time and also growing up in the small seaside settlement of Waimārama.

“He’s loved by so many people. He would go to the park and play with the kids for hours. He’s very family oriented and always has been,” Hannah said.

Stacey said Bowman had only recently started roofing. She said he had been attacked outside a Havelock North pub in January and “popped his bowel”.

“He ended up having to get bowel surgery and had only just gotten out of hospital,” Stacey said.

“He has the most amazing boss who wants to help in any way he can.”

Stacey said the family sympathised with the driver of the vehicle and noted the scene of the crash had limited visibility.

“Me and mum were driving there last night. We were like, it’s so dark and you can’t see anyone at all on that stretch.

“Our heart goes out to him or her [the driver], but we know it’s just a horrible accident. It could have happened to anybody.”

The family were also very grateful to the man who heard the impact, p and got police and an ambulance to the scene in just seven minutes.

“He just happened to be outside going to his garage and heard the accident and he’s the reason my brother is alive today,” Stacey said.

“It has been a whole bunch of unfortunate events, but in it there was some good because he was found so quickly, which makes all the difference for him and his recovery.”

Hannah said having Bowman in Hawke’s Bay closer to family had been “the first step”, in a long journey. The family have set up a Givealittle page to help cover the accommodation costs spent in Wellington as well as to help fund his transition when he is out of hospital.

“It’s going to be months before he’s home, but now it’s about sorting out mum and Josh. Our next steps are making sure when he comes home, we can give him something that’s going to aid him,” Stacey said.

“Mum hasn’t left his side since the accident. Dad has pretty much been there every day as well,” Hannah added.

Both sisters believed Bowman had “a few guardian angels” on his side helping him through the traumatic ordeal.

“Before our grandad died, he spent nearly every day with him. The same with our nana when she died. Anything he could do, he would be there to help.

“We miss his big bear hugs and his obnoxiously loud laugh.”

While they appreciated the love and support shown, they also asked for continued time to let them process what had happened privately as a family.

“We do appreciate the support of people letting us process, and we still need that time and space,” Hannah said.

People can donate to Josh and his family via the Fundraising for Support for Josh Givealittle.

