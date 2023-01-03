Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Weeds and tubeworms halt racing at Clive River rowing regatta

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Warren Buckland and
2 mins to read
A mural made by Aramoho Wanganui Rowing Club members on Tuesday, while racing was paused on the Clive River. Photo / Warren Buckland

A mural made by Aramoho Wanganui Rowing Club members on Tuesday, while racing was paused on the Clive River. Photo / Warren Buckland

A rowing regatta on the Clive River was forced to pause racing around low tide largely because of weeds and tubeworms interfering with the course.

An organiser of the Hawke’s Bay Cup Regatta on Monday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today