Hawke's Bay won the Ranfurly Shield in September last year, beating Wellington. It was broken in half back in Napier during post-match celebrations. Photo / Photosport

Getting a chance to challenge for the Log ‘o Wood is a dream come true for plenty of New Zealand rugby players.

But, citing cost, Heartland amateur rugby champions South Canterbury have turned down the opportunity to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield against NPC side Hawke’s Bay.

It was scheduled to be the Magpies’ second defence of a new shield era, on July 27 at Napier’s McLean Park.

The challenge would have been South Canterbury’s third as Heartland champions in three years.

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union announced on Tuesday the challenge would instead be picked up by Heartland runners-up Whanganui and will be the second Shield defence of the year – if the Magpies successfully defend the trophy against Heartland side King Country in Hastings on June 26.

South Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said the union was unable to secure funding for the trip, and in recent weeks the union, coaches and management have examined whether they could collectively “secure the shortfall” after realising the “true costs” and the potential impact on their union.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision and one we hoped we wouldn’t have to make. But we haven’t secured the funding required and looking ahead for the rest of the year, we need to make sure that we could still deliver on our core operating costs around community and representative rugby,” Hyde-Smith said.

“Understandably, we feel for our players, coaches, management and supporters,” he said. “We’ve had the privilege of challenging for the Ranfurly Shield the past two seasons and every opportunity is special.

As well as its commitments to the season, the South Canterbury union is looking forward to the completion of the redevelopment of its headquarters at Fraser Park, Timaru, after having to play games at other venues Temuka and Pleasant Point during the project.

South Canterbury's last Ranfurly Shield match against Hawke's Bay, in 2022, the 38-20 defeat being the closest any second division challenger had got to winning the Shield in four decades. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said that, while naturally disappointed not to be defending the shield against South Canterbury, the union understands the reasons and applauds the South Canterbury Rugby Football Union for making this difficult decision.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby feels for those players, coaches and fans who have no doubt been working hard and looking forward to this incredible opportunity but know they will be doing their all in this year’s Heartland competition to earn the right to challenge again in 2025,” he said. “We wish them all the best for their upcoming campaign.”

Hawke's Bay Tui player, Black Ferns squad member and Flaxmere hero Kahlia Awa (right) with the children as the Ranfurly Shield was welcomed to Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

South Canterbury have won the country’s second division, the Heartland Championship, three years running but have decided not to make the trip north to Napier for a crack at the famed trophy.

As Heartland champions, they unsuccessfully challenged Hawke’s Bay for the shield in 2022, the losing score of 38-20 the closest any lower-division side has got to winning a Shield challenge in the last four decades.

They were beaten 67-21 by Wellington in another challenge last year.

Whanganui Rugby Football Union chief executive Bridget Belsham said: “Having not challenged for the Ranfurly Shield since 2018, this opportunity was too big to turn down and we are thrilled to be able to give our coaches and players an opportunity of a lifetime to play in such an iconic game.”

Belsham said team coaches are already setting their sights on this match, with a wider training squad session scheduled early next week.

Magpies head coach Brock James said: “Our full focus is solely on King Country right now. But if we are successful, we will start thinking about Whanganui, who we know will bring a different challenge than what South Canterbury would have and we need to be well prepared and ready as they will chuck the kitchen sink at us.”

Whanganui, who have never won the Shield - like King Country but unlike South Canterbury - have twice challenged Hawke’s Bay, being beaten 36-3 in Hastings in 1926 and 39-16 in Napier in 1935.

Hawke’s Bay won the Ranfurly Shield against Wellington last September, before making headlines for breaking the historic trophy in half during post-match celebrations back in Napier.

A newly-minted Ranfurly Shield – third since the original was first played-for in 1904 - made its first public appearance last week during a Rippa Rugby day in Flaxmere, Hawke’s Bay, with hundreds of children getting a chance to take a look and get a photo with the Shield.

Since 2021, Heartland unions have had their own version of the Ranfurly Shield in the form of the Bill Osborne Taonga, played for in the holders’ home matches and currently held by Ngāti Porou East Coast, with the competition draw meaning neither South Canterbury nor Whanganui are likely to challenge in 2024.