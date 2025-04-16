Advertisement
‘We want our mountain back’: Hundreds brave wind and rain in Mt Kahurānaki ascent

Rafaella Melo
Hundreds climbed Mt Kahuranaki after a 10-day journey supporting the purchase of Kahuranaki Station. / Supplied

Hundreds of people summitted Mt Kahurānaki after a 10-day journey in support of purchasing Kahurānaki Station and returning the land to Ngāti Kahungunu.

The hīkoi began on April 6 in Mahia and covered over 250km of rugged terrain.

On Tuesday, the group arrived at Kahurānaki Station — a more than 1000-hectare sheep farm that includes the maunga (mountain) and is currently for sale.

The iwi hopes to buy the land back after over 10 years in private ownership.

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Bayden Barber said about 150 people made the six-hour climb yesterday, some on foot, others on horseback or in trucks.

“We had all age groups. It was a fantastic day,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The weather was cold and windy but didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. Everyone was determined to get to the top.”

The group reached the peak about midday, where a karakia and speeches were held.

Barber said one of the most powerful moments was seeing an elderly participant making the trek for the first time, completing the steep climb with the help of his grandson.

“He was determined to make the walk. He was the last one getting on the top, but he was in really high spirits.”

Barber, who made the climb on horseback with his whānau, said the whole campaign raised almost $100,000 in fundraising.

“It’s not really about the money.

“It’s about getting people physically, spiritually and culturally involved ... and giving them confidence that there’s opportunities to reclaim our whenua but not only that. It’s about culture, language and all these things that they can reconnect with.”

Ngati Kahungunu iwi chair Bayden Barber looks out over the horizon atop his horse during the hikoi.
The next step will be for participants to return to their marae and encourage representatives to back the purchase.

“We want to bring our mountain back. We want to buy our mountain back.”

A decision is expected next week.

Barber said he remained “hopeful”.

“There will be commercial tensions to return on investment and all of that. But I think the cultural investment will pass the commercial.

“I think cultural and commercial can work together.”

