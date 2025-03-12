Of the land, Barber said: “Everyone agrees it’s very important, so we’ll work through it all and see where we get to by the end of April”.

In a social media post at the weekend he said: “We ask our whānau to be patient until these discussions have happened and a plan developed”.

“At this stage, any fundraising efforts being carried out are by individuals and are not formally connected to the mandated organisations,” he said.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as these discussions unfold and the appropriate due diligence completed.”

Kahurānaki, in the middle, flanked by Te Mata Peak, left, and Mt Erin on a winter's day in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

“This is an open-market tender process,” he said. “As you can appreciate, a station like Kahurānaki is likely to be highly prized and will require full due diligence across numerous factors.”

The station has been in the Greenwood family for at least six generations over a century, and spokesperson Richard Gilbertson said last week family succession issues, which are widespread among long-time farming families throughout New Zealand, mean it is time for someone else “to have a go.”

In another Facebook post, iwi deputy-chair Thompson Hokianga, who is challenging Barber for the top role at the triennial iwi elections, said the options with the tender process ”requires a multi-level collaborative approach, essentially not as an Iwi or Post Settlement entity trickling down but the hapū pushing up, so that it is informed, supported and driven by the people who circumnavigate our Maunga”.

Iwi have made at least one approach in the past, but former NKII chair Ngahiwi Tomoana said while the Greenwood family was amenable to the approach the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Asset Holding Company had recently (in 2013) completed the purchase of 3680ha station Tautane, near Herbertville, in the coastal extremes of the Tararua District.

That property had also been in the hands of one family (the Herberts) for more than a century.

Rural real estate agent Duncan McKinnon said there was already strong interest in the Kahurānaki tendering process, and confirmed there had been contact with both NKII and TPW.

The latter is understood to have had a regular meeting on Tuesday night, although its chair was unable to be contacted by Hawke’s Bay Today by late-morning on Wednesday.

The tender process means the highest offer is necessarily that which is accepted.

Another major Central Hawke’s Bay property, the 1948ha Motere Station, was sold late last year, after also being in one family for more than a century.

